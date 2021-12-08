Halo Infinite FOBs explained

Halo Infinite FOBs, or Forward Operating Bases, are bases in the open world of Zeta Halo that allow players to rearm, fast travel, and reveal items on the Tacmap once captured. These UNSC platforms have fallen into Banished control, however, so it’s your job as the Master Chief to take them back so that you can use them for your efforts to bring down the Banished on the Ring. There are loads of them around the Halo Infinite map, and you’ll want to capture them all to make fast travel as easy as possible. You can even level them up to unlock new weapons and vehicles to requisition. Here’s what you need to know about FOBs in Halo Infinite, including how to upgrade them.

How Halo Infinite FOBs work

You’ll have to capture a Halo Infinite FOB to use it by clearing out all the Banished enemies in the vicinity, and then head over to the console on the platform and follow the button prompt. Once you’ve captured one, you can use it to resupply ammunition and frag grenades or rearm entirely by requesting new weapons or vehicles. Friendly Marines will also be present at any FOB and will join you in the fight against the Banished. Capturing a FOB also marks the locations of any nearby side activities, Spartan Cores, and Mjolnir Armories, so claiming them is really useful for general progress and upgrading your gear.

Starting out, you’ll only have access to the Mongoose at the vehicle station and the Sidekick at the weapon station. You’ll unlock more as you earn Valor, which we’ll explain below. You can also pick up the powerful weapon variations you’ll unlock by taking down special Banished Targets found in the open world (which will be marked near any FOBs you claim). Each Target uses a unique weapon that becomes permanently unlocked at any FOB once they’ve been defeated.

Finally, every one of these Halo Infinite bases has one audio log lying around. Pick these up to learn more about the events immediately prior to Halo Infinite and how the UNSC ended up in disarray thanks to the Banished.

Halo Infinite FOB locations

There are 12 Halo Infinite FOBs in total, that can be found across Zeta Halo in the campaign, and each one starts off occupied by Banished enemies. We recommend capturing as many as you can in your current area, so use our map to see where they are and plan which ones you’ll get next. Be aware that certain FOBs will be blocked off until you progress the story, since they are spread across the numerous fragmented islands of the Halo Ring which aren't all accessible right from the start.

How to get Valor to upgrade FOBs in Halo Infinite

You can unlock more weapons and vehicles at FOBs by earning Halo Infinite Valor. This is a sort of XP system for FOBs only, and reaching certain Valor thresholds unlocks more reinforcements for you to call in at FOBs. For example, you’ll unlock the Battle Rifle once you reach 1,100 Valor and you’ll unlock the Wasp aerial vehicle when you reach 2,600 Valor.

Valor is earned from several sources and in varying amounts but completing main story missions gives you the most – usually several hundred Valor points. You’ll also get small amounts of Valor from certain side activities, including clearing Outposts (100 Valor per Outpost), rescuing Marine squads (30 Valor per squad), and destroying Propaganda Towers (10 Valor per Tower). Hover over map icons and check the information box to see how much Valor you’ll get.

By opening the Tacmap and then scrolling across to the ‘FOB’ tab, you can see what reinforcements and requisition items you’ve unlocked already, and which ones you’re going to get next. Your current Valor is also displayed in the top-right corner of your screen. Here’s are all the weapons, vehicles, and Marine reinforcements you can unlock for FOBs and how much Valor you need to permanently unlock them: