Halo Infinite flight invites have started going out to Halo Insider members

Halo Infinite flight invites for its multiplayer technical preview have begun being sent out to Halo Insider members via email.

News of the Flight invites reaching fans’ inboxes was shared on Reddit along with a screenshot of what the email contains. According to the email, previews will run from July 29 - August 1, 2021, and those who are able to join in this weekend will get more information regarding how to take part over the next few days.

According to Halo Waypoint , the upcoming flight test “will focus on Bots and a slice of the new Academy experience” as these are new elements implemented in the upcoming game. However, the post also promises that future technical previews will also focus on traditional PVP Arena and Big Team Battle.

Further down the post, the team behind Halo Infinite’s technical preview details what players can expect from this flight adding that the focus points are: arena gameplay vs bots, arena maps, academy’s weapon drills, menu and battle pass UI, and new Waypoint experiences on web, iOS, and Android.

The technical preview is open to members of Halo Insider exclusively, and thanks to a Twitter thread by 343 Games community manager John Junyszek , it’s now easier than ever to get involved.

If Halo Insider is news to you, here’s how it works. Members who sign up have the opportunity to provide feedback and insight into upcoming Halo projects that will go on to inform the developers and shape the future of the series. This membership also includes hands-on pre-release tests (like this one) of Halo games currently in development.

343 Games, the studio now in charge of all things Halo, did say yesterday that the Halo Infinite technical preview is "getting very close" and luckily for us, they’ve had an extremely quick turnaround by announcing exactly when the tests will be taking place, not even 24 hours later.

Halo Infinite has a release window of “Holiday 2021” - so around November - December time this year - after previously being delayed in August 2020 . When it does eventually release, it’ll be available on Xbox Series X /S, Xbox One, and PC.