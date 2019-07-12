GTA Online's Rockstar Stunt Races will score you double rewards this week

It's a good week to be an adrenaline junkie in GTA Online this week, because you can get double rewards on all Rockstar created Stunt Races and Verified Stunt Races. If you prefer to earn your cash away from the race track, Bodyguard and Associates can earn double the salary for Business Battles, VIP Work, Sell Missions and more.

This week's discounts are all about the real estate, with a hefty saving of 40%.

"If there's any distinction between a petty crime streak and an established career criminal, it's a constellation of illicit real estate holdings," explained Rockstar.

"There are plenty of discounts to take advantage of in the property department this week - host Doomsday Heists from a sprawling underground Facility or cleanly funnel all of your revenue streams through a fully functioning Nightclub. A slew of other business properties are on sale as well as the Benefactor Terrorbyte and Mobile Operations Center, both of which unlock unique missions to take on with your crew."

The full list is below, and they're all 40% off:

Mobile Operations Center Cabs, Renovations & Bays

Mammoth Avenger, Renovations & Add-ons

Benefactor Terrorbyte

Facilities

Hangars

Executive Offices

Special Cargo Warehouses

Bunkers

Biker Clubhouses & Businesses

Nightclubs, Renovations & Add-ons

Nightclub Garages