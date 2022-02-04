GTA 6 “well underway” confirms developer Rockstar

GTA 6 is officially in the works at Rockstar Games, and it may be closer than you think.

Rockstar snuck its first official confirmation of a full follow-up to GTA 5 at the end of a Grand Theft Auto community update, where it also addressed the new-gen versions of GTA Online and some of its recent updates.

"With the unprecedented longevity of GTAV, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series," Rockstar writes in the post. "With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered - and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway. We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details."

While this is the first time Rockstar has explicitly confirmed it's working on a new Grand Theft Auto game, GTA 6 rumors have flown ever since credits rolled on GTA 5 regarding what may be next for the studio. After all, Red Dead Redemption 2 was the last big project from flagship studio Rockstar North in 2018, and it seemed unlikely that GTA Online updates were the only thing keeping it busy.

As for any further details such as a potential release window or setting, Rockstar is naturally going to keep us waiting for now.

