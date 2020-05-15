GTA 5 is free on the Epic Games Store for a week

GTA 5 is free on the Epic Games Store this week, with the classic 2013 sandbox from Rockstar now available to download from the online storefront.

The good news is that this you're getting the Premium Edition for on the Epic Game Store. That includes the game's single-player mode, its massive multiplayer counterpart, GTA Online, alongside a bonus GTA$1,000,000 to get your GTA enterprise kickstarted. Plus, the multiplayer continues to be updated with regular content drops and hotfixes on a weekly basis, which means the fun never stops.



Plus, you'll also be able to keep the game forever, so it's worth claiming even if you don't yet have a gaming PC. If you've been having trouble claiming it, considering that the Epic Games Store was down yesterday for long periods of time, you should be able to grab it now.

On top of that, the PC version is where you'll also be able to access, share, and even create GTA 5 mods, of which there are thousands to take your pick from, both silly and sophisticated.

The game recently left Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service to be replaced by Rockstar's other modern masterpiece, Red Dead Redemption 2, so the news that Los Santos is open to anyone once again (albeit to those with a PC that can run GTA 5) is certainly welcome.

This free pickup should also hopefully soften the blow surrounding recent reports that GTA 6 is only in the early stages of development, and not - as many assumed - close to releasing on PS5 and Xbox Series X in the near future.

While the game is permanently yours as soon as you've redeemed it from the Epic Games Store, you only have a limited amount of time to do so, before next week's free game replaces it on May 21. So hurry; Los Santos' gates won't be open forever.