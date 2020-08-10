Greg Rucka and Brian Bendis teach comic book writing in the latest round of Hero Initiative pro-fan experiences

Three comic book classes make up half of the Hero Initiative's latest pro-fan live experiences line-up, the proceeds of which go to the organization's mission of helping comic book creators in medical or financial need.

Brian Michael Bendis returns for a fourth 'semester' of his comic book writing class, open to 25 would-be comic book writers.

But if you've already taken Bendis' course and want to sample what some other teachers bring to the table, Greg Rucka (The Old Guard, Whiteout) is conducting his first class on writing for comic books, prose, and the screen. Rucka's class will be a more intimate setting, open to five participants.

Finally, Top Cow's Henry Barajas and Matt Hawkins will be sharing what they know about comic book marketing 101, open to 20 attendees.

Other experiences for the upcoming session (August 13 - 24) include writer/artist Matt Wagner (Mage, Grendel) and artist Matt Smith (Deadpool, Batman), both of whom will create a bust sketch of a character of the choice of each of four attendees. Writer Jason Aaron (Thor, Avengers) will answer fan questions.

See more details on each experience at www.heroinitiative.org/merchandise/.

(Image credit: Hero Initiative)

The Hero Initiative's live fan-pro experiences feature comic book writers, artists, editors, and executives providing question-and-answer sessions, tutorials, and original art in Zoom online web conference rooms.

"The limited experiences serve the dual purpose of generating much-needed revenue for Hero, while providing fans with face-to-face meetings with their favorite creators at a time when the usual convention circuit is on lockdown due to global pandemic," says the organization's spokesperson.

Creators and industry professionals who have participated in the Hero Initiative live events include Adam Kubert, Terry Moore, Matt Fraction, Kelly Sue DeConnick, Lew Weeks, Brian Michael Bendis, Nick Bradshaw, Kevin Smith, Agnes Garbowska, Art Adams, Mark Waid, Marv Wolfman, Joëlle Jones, Scott Snyder, Donny Cates, Dan DiDio, Megan Hutchison, Dave Gibbons, Katie Cook, and Chip Zdarsky.

For more information visit www.heroinitiative.org.