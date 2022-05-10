Gotham Knights gameplay shows off Red Hood and Nightwing in action

Gotham Knights has debuted a new gameplay demo starring Red Hood and Nightwing.

Just below, you can see the complete gameplay walkthrough for the two Knights of Gotham City. The gameplay just premiered earlier today on May 10, and begins with Warner Bros. Montreal game director Geoff Ellenor walking players through what they're about to watch.

Then, the gameplay really gets going, with Red Hood and Nightwing tackling the infamous Court of Owls. The gameplay demo is meant as a showcase for how two co-op partners can battle their way through a single mission in a variety of styles in Gotham Knights, utilizing their abilities to take on the Court of Owls. Red Hood employs firearms and up-front combat moves, for example, whereas Nightwing glides in from above with acrobatic moves.

Speaking of, it was rumored earlier this week that Gotham Knights would actually be allowing four players to team up to take on enemies at any one time. When it was first announced, Gotham Knights was specifically mentioned as supporting two-player co-op throughout a variety of missions, as we're seeing here today with the new gameplay demo.

But, for now at least, it looks like we're sticking with two players for taking on the Court of Owls in Gotham Knights. Aside from Red Hood and Nightwing, we'll be able to play as Batgirl and Robin in Warner Bros. Montreal's new action-packed game. Originally slated for a 2022 launch later this year, Warner Bros. Montreal announced earlier this year that Gotham Knights would launch on October 25, just in time for Halloween.

