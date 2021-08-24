Gorgeous rogue-like Into the Pit channels Doom and BioShock in Xbox Game Pass reveal trailer

Retro rogue-like Into the Pit was one of the most striking games revealed at today's Xbox Gamescom 2021 kickoff, and it's coming to Xbox Game Pass on October 19.

Into the Pit will be available on Xbox consoles and Windows 10 PCs. It's a first-person shooter that arms you with the two strongest weapons of all: your arm, and your other arm. I couldn't help but think of the plasmids from BioShock as our hero hand-blasted their way through the game's gruesome trailer, and that's far from a bad thing. Into the Pit is packing all manner of handy lasers and power-ups, and it looks like a rip-snortin' good time.

Developer Nullpointer Games has packed the many dungeons of Into the Pit with plenty of creepy-crawlies, demons, and other abominations, giving it an old-school air reminiscent of Doom and Hexen. I mean, what else would you expect from environments like the Obsidian Fortress, Fungal Hollow, Petrified Forest, Shadow Catacombs, Nightmare Abyss, and Corroded Docks?

It looks like each area and chamber in Into the Pit has different variations to explore and objectives to find, ranging from keystones to altars. Naturally, you'll also encounter chamber bosses, like the big Pit Guardian shown in the trailer. It seems like old-school dungeon-crawling goodness right down to the bone marrow, and I'm here for it. The PS5 exclusive rogue-like Returnal is still fresh in my mind, so it's nice to see Xbox putting a game of similar DNA front-and-center at a big show.