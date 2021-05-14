Ghostrunner 2 is in the works for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC

Ghostrunner 2 is officially in the works just a few months after the first game launched, publisher 505 Games has announced. The sequel doesn't have a release window yet, but it sounds like a true-blue next-gen exclusive, with the publisher confirming it'll launch on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

"We are particularly excited about the future release of Ghostrunner 2," reads a statement shared to the official Ghostrunners Twitter account (we've lightly edited the statement for brevity). "Together with One More Level, we have created a thrilling and engaging video game. This new collaboration deepens 505 Games' presence within the Polish video game market, a reality now among the firsts in Europe for the development of video games, new projects and talents."

We are thrilled to inform the Ghostrunner community that Ghostrunner 2 has been announced!You can read more details about this massive announcement below. More details will follow soon. Join us at https://t.co/5UagraKOtB to discuss this announcement with the community. pic.twitter.com/jJmoAVzVf8May 13, 2021 See more

We liked the original Ghostrunner, calling it "fascinating, punishing," and ultimately "worth your time." But the Ghostrunner sequel is being backed by a doubled-up investment from 505 Games, which also published Control and the PC port of Death Stranding. What I'm saying is that if you enjoyed the first Ghostrunner, there's every reason to be excited about the sequel.

Noting the financial success of the first game, which has sold 600,000 copies since launch, 505 called Ghostrunner a "brand with great potential, capable of contributing for a long time" to its portfolio, which suggests more sequels are likely to follow.

Finally, it was announced that Ghostrunner is coming to next-gen consoles before the end of 2021. The publisher says we'll learn more about the sequel "soon."

