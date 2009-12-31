Ghostbusters 3 for 2011

Even if it is just a date and a brief plot sketch, Harold Ramis has finally confirmed that Ghostbusters 3 will be firing up next year in time for a 2011 release.

Talking with Heeb Magazine, the big fella had this to say:

“Dan [Aykroyd] did write a spec GB3 screenplay a few years ago, but no one was motivated to pursue it. Now, 25 years after the original, there seems to be some willingness to proceed and apparently a substantial public appetite for a sequel.

We'll introduce some new young Ghostbusters, and all the old guys will be in it, too. Think Christopher Lloyd in Back to the Future ... GB3 is progressing with plans to shoot next summer and release in 2011."

So will those "old guys" include the famously wary Billy Murray? Ramis seems confident. And we know Sigourney Weaver’s getting a script in the next few weeks, so we can count her in.

But who will play these new young ‘Busters?

Geekboy of the moment Michael Cera has already admitted it would be his “dream job” to suit up and kick slimy butt, but he has yet to be approached with anything solid. What about Justin Long? He's a pretty dependable geekboy, too.

Or would you prefer a young cast of unkowns? Give us your ‘Busters suggestions below.

And here’s a clip for nostalgia’s sake.

Happy 2010!