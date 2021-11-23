Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island fights its way to win Best Game Expansion at the Golden Joystick Awards 2021

Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island has won the Best Game Expansion trophy at the Golden Joystick Awards 2021.

There have been some amazing expansions to current releases this year, but Ghost of Tsushima has fought its way to the top. And not just because of its adorable new cats. It beat out the likes of The Sims 4: Cottage Living and Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Episode Intermission to emerge victorious, just as Jin should.

You can see the full list of nominees below:

Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island (winner)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Episode Intermission

The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos

Sims 4: Cottage Living

Super Mario: Bowser's Fury

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2

The Iki Island expansion arrived alongside the Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut on PS5 and PS4 for the complete experience, which also added PS5-exclusive features like Japanese lip-sync, real-time rendered cinematics, support for haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, improved load times, 4K resolution and targeted 60fps framerates.

Iki Island itself delivered a brand new adventure for Jin, on an island set away from the main shores of Tsushima. With a foreboding foe, increased Mongol presence, and some past traumas to resolve, Iki Island is quite the story for our new favourite hero Jin Sakai.

On Iki Island, we wrote that "everything you're doing is building your own connection to Jin, helping to flesh out the human side of the inimitable Ghost of Tsushima through his family, his friends, and new-found (if reluctant) allies. Sucker Punch's ability to weave beautiful narratives that will, ahem, sucker punch you right in the feels is more in the spotlight here than ever, and it's an utter success."

You can play Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island now on PS4 and PS5.