Ghost of Tsushima has sold over 5million copies

Ghost of Tsushima has sold more than 5 million copies since its July debut.

This comes from a new interview from the New York Times , where Sony have confirmed that Sucker Punch’s action-adventure game has crossed a massive milestone.

“Sony attributes much of its success over the last console generation to the popularity of its exclusive game franchises, including stalwarts like God of War (more than 51 million copies sold) and newcomers like Ghost of Tsushima, with more than five million copies sold since its debut in July."

In its first month on sale, Ghost of Tsushima surpassed 1.9 million digital downloads , making it PlayStation’s fastest ever selling new IP on the PS Store. This record was previously held by Guerilla Games’ Horizon Zero Dawn , which released in 2017, selling 1.9 million copies in its first two months. Days Gone , Sony’s other zombie apocalypse IP, took almost two months to surpass 1.3 million. It’s clear that Ghost of Tsushima was a great success for Sony and Sucker Punch Productions.

Ghost of Tsushima released in July earlier this year as a PS4 exclusive. At the moment, we do know that the samurai action-adventure game will be backwards compatible with the PS5 , launching today November 12, US and November 19, UK.

We reported last month that Ghost of Tsushima will be playable in up to 60fps on PS5 thanks to the console’s Game Boost feature, and with Ghost of Tsushima recently expanding its horizons with a new multiplayer mode called Legends , it's likely we'll be seeing plenty more of this new series.

Here are 10 games like Ghost of Tsushima to scratch that action-adventure itch.