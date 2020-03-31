Get Rayman Legends for free as a part of Ubisoft's month-long series of offers

Ubisoft has just announced a month-long series of offers, trials, and discounts as part of the Play Together Apart initiative, starting with a free download of Rayman Legends.

The Play Together Apart initiative is part of a global movement to help keep people entertained during their social isolation efforts. The idea is you can try out new games or connect with friends from the safety of your own home, and Ubisoft has joined in on the movement, starting by giving away the 2013 platformer Rayman Legends. You'll be able to download the game for free from March 31 to April 3, and you can keep it forever to enjoy over 80 levels of sublime platforming. Head here to snag it and any other future Ubisoft offers.

According to the official announcement, the month-long series will include a lot more goodies to keep you from going stir-crazy: "In the coming days and weeks, we’ll provide additional free offers and trials on games from some of our popular franchises, like Assassin’s Creed, Just Dance, and more!" Considering Assassin's Creed Odyssey was free to play two weeks ago, I wouldn't mind seeing that pop up in the rotation again...

This isn't the only thing Ubisoft is doing to help during the coronavirus pandemic - the company has also donated $150,000 to the WHO COVID-19 relief fund as part of Twitch Stream Aid . We've covered the other ways the gaming industry has helped with coronavirus relief efforts - check out the awesome examples of community and support here .