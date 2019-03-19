Get £5 off nearly all gaming purchases from Amazon UK today using this code

£5 off Here's a straight link to Amazon PC and games store.

Every now and then a terrific promotion or event means that Amazon surprises us with a free code to get a few quid off orders. This time it's a 'thank you' event and its providing us with a £5 bonus and grants us a wonderful, impulse-purchase encouraging way to pull the trigger on some of the gaming gear we've been umming and ahhing over recently - from the best PS4 headsets to the best board games. Here are some banging gaming suggestions on how you should use the code BIGTHANKS which bags you £5 off any £25 or more order. (The prices below include the discount the code provides.)

Seagate 2TB Game Drive for Xbox for £59.99

Add that extra fiver to an already £20 discount on this wonderful external hard drive for your Xbox using that BIGTHANKS code.View Deal

ROCCAT Kova gaming mouse for £20.66

Offering perhaps the most efficient ways to use the BIGTHANKS £5 off code is one of our favourite gaming mice. Spend just a few pence over £25 quid and get that five quid off!View Deal

Pandemic board game for £22.90

Enjoying a resurgence in recent times, why not put that BIGTHANKS code toward one of our favourite board games that already has a couple of quid off it? Value!View Deal

Betrayal House on the Hill for £28.59

Or try another one of our favourites which is a little more, but already has a bigger discount and so still offers a reet bargain using the code BIGTHANKS.View Deal

These are naturally just some of the bargains that we'd spend our money and BIGTHANKS code on, but the world of Amazon is your oyster. Remember its any order of 25 quid or more so you can have a field day trying to make the most of the discount and doubling down on offers and deals available. Have at it!