Get an RTX 3070 laptop for £250 less with this excellent gaming laptop deal

Want a good gaming laptop deal? We've got you covered. The Acer Nitro 5 AMD Ryzen 7 with an Nvidia RTX 3070 (not to mention 16GB RAM) is currently at an incredible price point of £1,149.47 at Box. Besides being £250 less than normal, all of the components are coming together at one of the cheapest prices we’ve seen in a while, making this laptop a possible pickup for those looking to get an upgrade.

So, what makes this laptop deal special? The RTX 3070 is a great GPU, holding quality performance on any game you’re willing to try, and because those cards are currently priced at £600+ by themselves, the price of this laptop is a bargain when you consider everything else packed inside.

Additionally, RAM can be an essential component to a gaming laptop deal, with many cheaper models only holding 8GB. As such, this Acer Nitro having 16GB maximizes its performance capabilities.

For more offers, check out the best cheap gaming laptop deals.

Today's best gaming laptop deal

ACER Nitro 5 (RTX 3070) | £1,399.97 £1,1497.99 at Box

Save £250 - This gaming laptop deal may be over the £1K mark, but it's packing exceptional value into that portable chassis. Thanks to a very powerful RTX 3070 card that'll smash ray-traced graphics and a reliable AMD Ryzen 7 processor, it'll see you through most challenges with ease. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, Nvidia RTX 3070 8GB GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 144Hz 1080p 15.6-inch display



Want to see how it compares to the competition? Check out our guide to the best gaming laptops.