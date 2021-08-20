Genshin Impact Yoimiya players think the new 5-star archer is severely underpowered

Genshin Impact players who have unlocked the new five-star character Yoimiya aren't so sure if she lives up to that high-end rating.

As spotted by PC Gamer , the Genshin Impact player community is in the midst of a reckoning for the pyro archer who was added to the game last week. Reddit user PartyConfetti put together a treatise that argues "Why Yoimiya Needs Fixing," and while some of the proffered problems come down to your typical power balancing issues, some are fundamental to the way the character plays.

Yoimiya's most powerful attacks come at the end of her auto attack combo, and since she's an archer she has to stand still - without getting attacked herself - to pull them off. This is easier said than done when she's surrounded by enemies.

She also straight-up misses a lot more than you'd expect for a skilled warrior, but I guess it feels true to the character concept that she'd spend more time at the fireworks shop than at the archery range. Problems with Yoimiya's accuracy extend to her Burst ability, which - despite dealing damage in an area - will miss if its specific target dodges.

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has been reticent to adjust balance for characters in the past, though it did eventually buff another five-star, Zhongli, after putting it off for a while . We'll just have to wait and see if and how miHoYo decides to address these concerns.

