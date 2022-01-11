Genshin Impact was the most tweeted about game of 2021, a new blog post by Twitter has revealed.

According to the Twitter Blog , the MihoYo title - which was originally launched in 2020 - sits in first place in the top 10 list which also featured Apex Legends (2nd), Ensemble Stars! (3rd), Final Fantasy (4th), Fate/Grand Order (5th), Animal Crossing: New Horizons (6th), Knives Out (7th), Minecraft (8th), Project Sekai (9th), and Fortnite (10th).

If you think back to this time last year, when the list for 2020's most tweeted games was announced, Animal Crossing: New Horizons beat out the likes of Genshin Impact and Fortnite when it took first place. This year, however, it seems the hype for Nintendo’s deserted island sim has died down a little. Many of the games from last year’s list also resurfaced this year including Fortnite, Apex Legends, Knives Out, and more.

Other interesting stats from the Twitter blog post include most talked about gaming events; with E3 2021 coming out on top. The Game Awards and Summer Game Fest organizer Geoff Keighley must have also had a busy year with both of his gaming events making the top four alongside Xbox Games Showcase and Gamescom 2021.

The rest of the blog post is primarily made up of streaming and Esport stats including most talked about gaming creators, most tweeted about Esports leagues, and more. Another stat that has piqued our interest is the list of countries tweeting the most about gaming with Japan coming out on top followed by the United States and South Korea - all three of which have maintained the same spot in the top 10 from 2020.