How to download and play the Gears 5 beta tech test on Xbox One and PC

The second wave of the Gears 5 beta tech test has begun. If you missed it the first time, you've got another shot this weekend to try two multiplayer maps and three multiplayer modes, including the new Arcade mode. Here's how to get involved.

How to download and play the Gears 5 beta tech test

To participate in the Gears 5 beta tech test, you'll need to be an active Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber. Failing that, you can pre-order Gears 5 digitally or physically for Xbox One, or via the Windows Store on PC, and redeem the code you receive.

Game Pass subscribers can download the tech test from the Game Pass library as they would any other game. If you pre-order on Xbox One, you can download it here . If you pre-order through the Windows Store on PC, just search for Gears 5 in the store to find the client.

Beta tech test 1 (Xbox One and PC): July 19 - July 22, starts and ends at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST

Beta tech test 2 (Xbox One and PC): July 26 - July 29, starts and ends at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST

What's in the Gears 5 beta tech test?

As The Coalition explained in a blog post , the tech test will feature three multiplayer modes and two maps. It will be our first look at the newly revealed Arcade mode, and it will also have two other modes coming in Gears 5: the Bootcamp training mode and a custom Tour of Duty challenge. Completing the tech test Tour of Duty will award you with medals used to unlock tester-exclusive weapon skins and a banner which will carry over into Gears 5.