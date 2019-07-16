Gearbox is "committed" to Borderlands 3 cross-platform multiplayer, but it won't come at launch

The official Borderlands 3 Twitter got fans talking as it teased a "celebration of togetherness" announcement for tomorrow, July 16. The little love note led some to believe that Borderlands 3 cross-platform multiplayer, also know as cross-play, was happening across Xbox One, PS4, and PC. That isn't the case unfortunately.

"Some folks may be speculating that this thing tomorrow may be about cross play. Tomorrow’s thing is awesome, but *not* about cross-play. But, Good News: We are committed to supporting cross-play for Borderlands 3 with our partners as soon as practicable after launch," Randy Pitchford said in a tweet .

"To be clear, there will not be any cross-play functionality in Borderlands 3 at launch as we work closely with our partners to create a positive cross-play experience as soon as practicable. We are committed to cross-play on as many platforms as possible."

Pitchford has said that Gearbox was interested in supporting cross-play functionality before, but has never outright confirmed that it's happening. Gearbox publisher 2K Games has been less open about the topic, saying they are looking at it closely but they don't have "anything to confirm or announce at this time" back in April .

We don't know what tomorrow's announcement will entail, but it has to have something to do with multiplayer, right? Whether that be news on cooperative or competitive multiplayer, it's one of the main things that brings people together in Borderlands.

Borderlands 3 is coming to Xbox One, PS4, and Epic Games Store on September 13.

On the other hand, Borderlands 3 will feature multiple Vaults with boss fights, a new endgame Guardian Rank, and movement-boosting Artifacts.