GamesRadar's Biggest Guides of 09

A guide to guides: it’s like a wiki for a dictionary, or GPS for a map. Think of this as more of a best of the best for GamesRadar’s 2009 guides, cheats and hints. Here, you’ll find help for everything from collecting feathers while assassinating Renaissance-era noblemen, to lugging around dozens of laptops while murdering a small platoon of Russians.



Don’t see what you want? We have a hoard of guides, codes and cheats over on CheatPlanet. Having found your way to this, a bona fide site on the internet, we assume you can use thesearch/browse function, so we’ll just remind you it’s the best way to find what you’re looking for. As always, if you’ve got some cheats, FAQs or tips we’re missing, feel free to submit themright here.



WARNING! It should go without saying, but some of these guides contain spoilers of varying degrees, so if you don’t want to know that Snape kills Aerith, steer clear for now.