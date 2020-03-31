Gamescom 2020 is expanding online events in response to COVID-19

Gamescom 2020 is going online due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers are still leaving the door open for a physical show if possible.

GamesRadar has received a press release that detailed current plans, with the Gamescom team saying they will 'significantly expand' the Gamescom's Opening Night Live digital event as well as the Gamescom Now online channel. The show also plans to add "new modules" on top of those existing formats. All of these digital events are still scheduled to happen from August 25 to 29. The organizers stress throughout that the online events will not be postponed.

According to the release, the show's leadership will evaluate what kind of physical Gamescom presence the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic will allow in mid-May. If they determine an event is possible, they'll also start working on precautions and changes necessary to ensure the safety of attendees. If the event "cannot take place on location in Cologne by official order," both visitors and exhibitors will receive full refunds for their tickets.

"When we reassess the situation in mid-May for all gamescom formats at the Cologne fairgrounds, the health of our visitors will be our top priority," Koelnmesse managing director Oliver Frese said in the press release. "It goes without saying that preparations are well underway both physically and digitally."

Gamescom's announcement follows a few weeks after the official cancellation of E3 2020 . The Entertainment Software Association said at the time that it's "exploring options" to create an online experience for industry announcements in June, though it hasn't committed to any specific events aside from bringing the show back for E3 2021.