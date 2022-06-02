10 games like PUBG to play if you need a new battle royale to conquer

The best games like PUBG offer countless opportunities for heart-pumping gameplay, fierce competition, and cross-platform collaboration. Battle royales are some of the most popular games right now, and for good reason – there's just so much fun to be had. While it is one of the most iconic games in the battle royale space, there are so many games like PUBG that you really should try for yourself.

Whether you're trying to survive a steadily shrinking ring of gas or a spicy storm that's sure to down you and your teammates, these 10 games like PUBG: Battlegrounds will have you laser-focused on your weapons, your placement, and your teammates. In order to win you've gotta be firing on all cylinders, which is why so many FPS fans have flocked to battle royales – it truly is a great way to show off your skills. So, if you love the genre and are looking for more games to test your merit, check out this list of games like PUBG. You won't be disappointed.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt

(Image credit: Sharkmob)

Developer: Sharkmob

Platform(s): PC, PS4

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt is one of the newest battle royale games to enter the fray, and it's a welcomed alternative to the PUBGs and Fortnites of the world. Bloodhunt is a free-to-play battle royale set in Prague, boasting one of the most detailed multiplayer maps ever designed. It's a truly awesome experience, particularly in the way supernatural powers mix with traditional weaponry in its third-person combat. Bloodhunt is proof that there's still room for the battle royale to grow yet.

Apex Legends

(Image credit: EA)

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Platform(s): PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

Apex Legends comes courtesy of Respawn, the makers of Titanfall 2. Set in the same universe, but without the wall-running and Titans, you get to pick from twenty different characters to play as (although many are locked behind a progression wall). It's basically like PUBG crossed with Overwatch, with fast-paced gameplay and characters with their own unique skill sets, whether that's Wraith's ability to link two locations via a rift that her allies can use, or Bloodhound's ability to see enemy tracks. Plus it's free, which means it's worth a try just for the hell of it.

Call of Duty Warzone

(Image credit: Activision)

Developer: Raven Software

Platform(s): PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

Few video game experiences are as exhilarating as Call of Duty: Warzone. It's a game that is highly skill-dependent and isn't the easiest to get into, especially if your goal is to come out on top. But if you can learn the ins and outs of complex weapons, their attachments, perks, and mechanics, you'll have a great time with Warzone. This is a game that feels wildly satisfying, most notably when things go according to plan.

Ring of Elysium

(Image credit: Tencent)

Developer: Aurora Studio

Platform(s): PC

Welcome to Ring of Elysium, a battle royale made by Chinese developer Tencent. This PUBG adjacent game actually started life as a mobile game, but was reborn as a fully-fledged PC experience, with a Fortnite-style battle pass, a vast map, great assortment of weapons, and even a BMX to play around with. It has the realism of PUBG, a touch of silliness, and glorious graphics that all combine to make it one to watch. Having launched back in 2018, Ring of Elysium has proven itself to be a viable PUBG alternative in the years since – making it well worth your time if you're after a free-to-play battle royale that isn't Fortnite or PUBG: Battlegrounds.

Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic)

Developer: Epic Games

Platform(s): PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

What can you say about this game that hasn't been said a thousand times over? Fortnite is one of the biggest games in the world, and the battle royale which knocked Player Unknown's Battlegrounds off of its throne back in 2018. The thing is, if you're looking for games like PUBG, you can't really go wrong with Fortnite. It's only getting bigger too – more ambitious and experimental. There's the classic mode, which incorporates building, looting, and shooting; there's a variant, which removes building to turn Fortnite into a more traditional third-person shooter; and there are social spaces, designed to let you hang with your friends without fear of a closing circle. Fortnite really is a great time.

Z1 Battle Royale

(Image credit: Daybreak Games)

Developer: Daybreak Games

Platform(s): PC

You may know Z1 Battle Royale by another name – H1Z1. Developer Daybreak Games has been hard at work tweaking this free-to-play battle royale for years now, attempting to build a fast-paced alternative to PUBG. Daybreak has form in this respect, given that H1Z1 was one of the original battle royale games following the success of PlayerUnknown's original Arma 3 mod which helped popularize the genre. Z1 Battle Royale stays true to its King of the Kill roots, albeit it with key tweaks to make it more approachable and competitive. Z1 is worth playing if you're a little burned out on PUBG but still want to play something similar.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

(Image credit: Mediatonic)

Developer: Mediatonic

Platform(s): PC, PS4, PS5 Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch

Fall Guys isn't your average battle royale, and not just because it features aliens who look like jelly beans. Fall Guys is an incredibly approachable battle royale, in that it's 60 players duking it out in minigames not unlike Mario Party. Each round your goal is to do well enough to qualify for the next one, and if you don't you get dropped out of the game. There's so many fun minigames here that are a delight for players of all ages, and while it's technically nothing like PUBG in terms of content, it's a battle royale that can keep you entertained for hours.

Rules of Survival

(Image credit: NetEase Games)

Developer: NetEase Games

Platform(s): PC

Despite the limitations of the platform, Rules of Survival boasts a higher player limit than the battle royale standard, allowing over 120 players to drop in on the same island at any one time. The map is impressively big, and there's a good variety of vehicles and guns to discover in each round, even if NetEase Games still has a lot of work to do when it comes to ironing out some of the more noticeable bugs and glitches. As far as originality, it doesn't do much to differentiate itself from the competition, and the presentation leaves much to be desired, but it's still one of the more robust and enjoyable variants of mobile battle royale out there. There's plenty of good battle royale mobile games that you can download and play on your portable device of choice, and Rules of Survival is one the best examples.

Realm Royale

(Image credit: Hi-Rez Studios)

Developer: Heroic Leap Games

Platform(s): PC, PS4, Xbox One

Imagine if, in PUBG, when you get downed you don't just scrabble about in the dirt, but you instead turn into a chicken. Well, that's exactly what happens with Realm Royale. If you survive long enough in your feathered form - and I'd suggest running right out of that battle you were just in – you'll actually get put straight back into the game. Winner Winner Chicken Dinner indeed. Of course, it's not all about chickens. This is actually one of the more unique titles on our list of games like PUBG, as it's one of the only battle royale titles that utilises character classes, which each come with their own set of special abilities. It's like World of Warcraft meets PUBG and it's much better than it has any right to be.

Totally Accurate Battlegrounds

(Image credit: Landfall)

Developer: Landfall

Platform(s): PC

You're about to get hosed in the face with a blasting of silliness, because that's exactly the kind of vibe Totally Accurate Battlegrounds is channeling. It's an absolutely hilarious parody of the battle royale genre as a whole, with characters that flop and worm around the map, even in the ridiculous skins you put them in, or the cars you make them ride around in. It's all very tongue in cheek, but excellently so. Totally Accurate Battlegrounds is the perfect balance for the seriousness of PUBG, and a truly excellent physics-based take on battle royale.

