Future Games Show Powered by Mana to broadcast summer showcase on June 11

GamesRadar+ is delighted to announce that our flagship digital gaming showcase the Future Games Show Powered by Mana will return on Saturday, June 11 - bringing you fresh trailers and insights from the most exciting games of 2022 and beyond.

You'll be able to tune into the Future Games Show at 12PM PST / 3PM EDT / 8PM BST on Saturday, June 11.

The Future Games Show - and sister event The PC Gaming Show - will form a double-header of gaming events that take place during the weekend of June 11-12. The PC Gaming Show will air at 12PM PST / 3PM EDT / 8PM BST on Sunday, June 12, exactly 24 hours after the Future Games Show.

E3 is taking a holiday until 2023, but Future Games Show Powered by Mana is part of a packed (long) weekend of gaming showcases, which starts with Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest broadcast on Thursday, June 9, with daily events leading up to Xbox and Bethesda's hotly-anticipated show on Sunday, June 12. You can check out our regularly updated E3 2022 schedule right here for showtimes and info.



Our very own Future Games Show Powered by Mana will headline an eclectic day of programming on Saturday, June 11 that includes Guerrilla Collective and Wholesome Games Direct.



“The Future Games Show is focused on helping fans discover something new with a hand-picked selection of multi-format games that deserve your attention", says Future Games Show's content director Dan Dawkins. "We’ve featured over 200 games since our debut show in June 2020, including rhythm-action shooters, a canary-bird postal-service management sim, and a tactical vacuum action game with a 90s’ boy band soundtrack."



Read on for details on how to watch the Future Games Show Powered by Mana on June 11 and how to join our official co-streamer program.

What is the Future Games Show?

(Image credit: Future)

The Future Games Show is GamesRadar’s flagship games showcase, which has featured over 250 games from publishers including Frontier Foundry, Sony, Square Enix, Warner Bros. Games, Team17, Sega, Ubisoft, Devolver and many more developers from around the world across all formats and genres.



Our multiformat games broadcast spans PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile and PC, and has reached over 200 million viewers over six shows since its debut in June 2020.

The event is broadcast live on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and all major streaming platforms, and hosted by famous video-game voice actors. Previous show hosts include Ashly Burch and John Macmillan (Horizon Forbidden West), Nolan North and Emily Rose (Uncharted), David Hayter and Debi Mae-West (Metal Gear Solid) and Troy Baker and Laura Bailey (The Last of Us 2).



On March 24 we debuted the Future Games Show: Spring Showcase, our first show of 2022 hosted by Horizon Forbidden West stars Ashly Burch and John Macmillan. The one-hour broadcast delivered over 50 games across a wide variety of genres, including never-before-seen videos for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Death Stranding Director’s Cut on PC, and Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn; plus eight world exclusives, including The Outbound Ghost, Turbo Golf Racing and the adorable LEGO: Bricktales.

You can find out everything you need to know about the Future Games Show right here and watch highlights from previous shows.

How to watch the Future Games Show

The Future Games Show is broadcast on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and all major streaming platforms, including Steam. (Image credit: Future)

The Future Games Show Powered by Mana will broadcast on:

Future Games Show Powered by Mana

Saturday, June 11, 2022

Broadcast begins: 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST



You can watch future events by subscribing to GamesRadar's Twitch, our Facebook page, YouTube channel, Twitter, and the website, GamesRadar.com.

How to join the Future Games Show official co-streamer program

(Image credit: Future)

The Future Games Show has launched a co-streamer program for 2022, with benefits including:

Official co-streamer asset pack

A chance to be listed on GamesRadar as an official co-streaming partner and announced via the FGS social channels

Early access to show partner information and announcements

A chance to enter VIP co-streamer programs with merchandise and game codes from featured partners

The official co-streamer program is open to anyone, whether you’re an established broadcaster, or starting to grow your community. You can see our list of official co-streamers from our FGS: Spring Showcase on March 24 right here.



You can apply for the Future Games Show Official Co-Streamer Program directly through this short application form.

How to take part in the Future Games Show

LEGO Bricktales made its world-premiere at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase on March 24. (Image credit: Thunderful Games)

Nominations for the Future Games Show Powered by Mana on June 11 are now closed, but we'd love to hear about what you're working on for potential inclusion in our next show the Future Games Show @Gamescom in August 2022.



The Future Games Show is a fantastic way to debut your unannounced game, share new information about an existing title, and reach new audiences. The Future Games Show has reached over 200 million viewers to date, with many titles seeing huge increases in Steam wishlists from appearing in the show.

Where you're working on an Indie game, a AAA blockbuster, or something in between, we want to showcase the most exciting and innovative games of 2022 and beyond, with all titles considered for broadcast.



Developers can nominate their game by filling in the Future Games Show 2022 nomination form or getting in touch via the addresses below:



To take part in the Future Games Show please contact:

Editorial:

daniel.dawkins@futurenet.com - Content Director

james.jarvis@futurenet.com - Executive Producer

Sponsorship:

tom.parkinson@futurenet.com - Commercial Lead (UK)

melissa.makhmaltchi@futurenet.com - Commercial Lead (US)

Stay tuned for more Future Games Show info