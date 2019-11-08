The first Frozen 2 reactions are out – but is it a "worthy sequel"?

The Frozen 2 world premiere took place last night, and the first reactions to the animated sequel have been posted to Twitter. Turns out it's certainly a good job Disney didn't let this franchise go (sorry), because journalists and critics are nearly all positively glowing about the movie on social media.

Darker and more complex

Where the first Frozen was relatively straight forward story of two sisters, broken hearts, and talking snowmen, the sequel looks set to be more "epic" and even slightly more mature than the original.

Loved #Frozen2. It’s a darker, more complex and more emotionally mature story, continuing everything you love about the first movie and upping the ante while maintaining the intimacy of the original. Gorgeous animation, wonderful new characters and (FINALLY) a Kristoff song! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/ZB7Dyul6IaNovember 8, 2019

#Frozen2 is breathtakingly beautiful and leans in on empowerment for its characters. I cried at least 3 times. From the story to the last thread on Elsa's dress, the care and love put into it shows. And, good news, every one of Team Elsa gets at least one solo this time around.November 8, 2019

#Frozen2 embarks as not just an evolution of its characters, but it sincerely acknowledges that it's fanbase has grown over the last 6 years, and they have new things to learn in a changing world. Songs are plentiful. Beautiful shots at times. It was something I REALLY needed. pic.twitter.com/NMKEKvyLg0November 8, 2019

A worthy sequel?

The jury's still out on whether Frozen 2 surpasses the original. While the general consensus seems to be that the movie is certainly a "worthy sequel", some journalists agree that they need a little more time to decide whether it's better or not.

#Frozen2 is a worthy sequel. Inspiring story. Elsa rides a water horse and it’s breathtaking. The song “Into the Unknown” is primed to be “Let It Go”-like addictive (sorry parents). And there’s even an ‘80s ballad... sung my Weezer in the end credits! Get ready!!! pic.twitter.com/0ZCol85OjRNovember 8, 2019

It’s hard to compare since I’ve seen Frozen 1 roughly 4,000 times with my girls but I think Frozen 2 might be just as good, if not better... it’s really funny and as sweet and moving as you’d expect. The Kristoff song (and accompanying visuals) had me in stitches.November 8, 2019

Just got out of #Frozen2! It doesn’t capture all the magic of the first, but it’s got: Elsa in a wetsuit, Anna ugly crying, Sven ugly crying, Kristoff singing a ‘90s rock ballad, Olaf at his wisest, and... THIS GOOD BOY!! (We must protect him at all costs.) pic.twitter.com/a4WJ0k08HsNovember 8, 2019

#Frozen2 is good, of not as good as the first. It looks great and has delightful banter, but the story feels like "dark sequel" Mad Libs (without the courage of its convictions). With two exceptions, the songs aren't very good, playing as redundant "explain my motivation" tunes. pic.twitter.com/4cGa8wpKGHNovember 8, 2019

"Into the Unknown"

Whether Frozen 2 can outshine the original will no doubt prove a contentious debate. However, we are guaranteed to have another ear-worm on our hands, as many journalists have said the song "Into the Unknown" is "Let it Go" good.

#Frozen2 seems to exist primarily bc box office for Frozen 1 demanded a sequel, but there’s still plenty to love here: eye-popping fantasy sequences, nice moments for your faves, LOTS of new songs incl the earworm-y “Into the Unknown,” and an unbearably cute new critter pic.twitter.com/PHg80bc1BpNovember 8, 2019

Yeah, I cant get #IntoTheUnknown out of my head. Goodnight.November 8, 2019

I laughed, I cried and sang #IntoTheUnknown all the way home🤣Thx @idinamenzel @DisneyFrozen The franchise continues to enamor with exquisite animation and heart 💙 I’m all in for some holiday #Disney magic #Frozen2 pic.twitter.com/YUrQwfjZ8kNovember 8, 2019

These are, of course, just social media reactions. The real test will come when the review embargo breaks next week. Keep an eye on GamesRadar+ for the Total Film review. Frozen 2 reaches cinemas 22 November.