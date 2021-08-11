FromSoftware might be working on a PS5 exclusive, but it's not Bloodborne 2

Sony and Elden Ring developer FromSoftware may be teaming up on a new PlayStation exclusive game, according to a new rumor making the rounds.

The rumor surfaced on the Real Deal Xbox Podcast , where host Dealer Gaming mentioned hearing that Sony has made a deal with the Dark Souls studio to make another PlayStation exclusive. According to Dealer Gaming, it isn't meant to be a Bloodborne sequel, but it will fall into From's niche of Souls-like games. The rumor also indicates that it will be permanently exclusive to PlayStation, again like Bloodborne, rather than debuting on other consoles after a pre-arranged exclusivity window.

The rumor was corroborated by Nick from Xbox Era , who was apparently planning on highlighting it in an upcoming rumor mill post. That doesn't mean it's actually true, mind, and this rumor should be considered with just as much skepticism as any other - it just means the rumor is widespread enough that multiple leaks-focused outlets have picked up on it.

FromSoftware is currently working on Elden Ring , which is coming to PlayStation as well as Xbox and PC on January 21, 2022. Given the fact that work is already so far along on Elden Ring, and the fact that FromSoftware has no other publicly announced projects right now, it's safe to assume that the studio is working on whatever comes next in some capacity. We'll just have to wait and see if this rumor fits the bill.