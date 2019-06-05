From Tetris to Sonic: Check out the full lineup of games for the Sega Genesis Mini

We finally have the full list of confirmed games coming to the Sega Genesis Mini , Sega's answer to the NES and SNES Classic. Highlights include Kid Chameleon, Tetris (a bonus game that wasn't originally included), and Road Rush II.

The retro console will release on September 19, 2019 with 42 games, emulation handled by M2 (who worked on the Sega Ages Collections and Sega 3D Classics Collection for 3DS), and menu music created by celebrated composer Yuzo Koshiro. It's a highly anticipated release that could rival Nintendo's forays into commercialized emulation.

Here's a list of all 42 games coming to the console:

Tetris

Darius

Virtua Fighter 2

Alisia Dragoon

Monster World IV

Kid Chameleon

Road Rash II

Eternal Champions

Columns

Dynamite Headdy

Strider

Light Crusader

Mega Man: The Wily Wars

Street Fighter II': Special Champion Edition

Ghouls 'n Ghosts

Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle

Beyond Oasis

Golden Axe

Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium

Sonic the Hedgehog Spinball

Vectorman

Wonder Boy in Monster World

Earthworm Jim

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse

World of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck

Contra: Hard Corps

Streets of Rage 2

Thunder Force III

Super Fantasy Zone

Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master

Landstalker

Sonic the Hedgehog

Ecco the Dolphin

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Space Harrier 2

Shining Force

Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine

ToeJam & Earl

Comix Zone

Altered Beast

Gunstar Heroes

Preorders, currently listed for $79.99 for the Genesis Mini are currently open on Sega's official site . It's likely that we'll see a lot of demand for the console after Sega originally delayed its release due to a fan response that was much bigger than expected. The complete package comes with the system, two controllers, a power cable, USB power adaptor and a HDMI cable.