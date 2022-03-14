Four years after launch, The Crew 2 is getting a new-gen update for PS5 and Xbox Series X

The Crew 2 is getting a new-gen upgrade for all PS5 and Xbox Series X players.

In July 2022, Ubisoft's 2018 racing game will be receiving free new-gen upgrades for all players. This new-gen update for The Crew 2 will boost the frame rate of the open-world driving game to 60 frames per second across PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

However, it doesn't appear as though the new-gen update will be made available for Xbox Series S players of The Crew 2. Ubisoft's announcement of the forthcoming update, which you can see in the developer diary video just above, only gives mention to the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the racing game as receiving the new update.

Elsewhere, there'll be a range of new vehicles added to The Crew 2 once its Year 5 season kicks off later this month in March. Among the new additions to Ubisoft's game will be the Porsche Carrera GT, the Citroen GT, the Ferrari 599XX EVO, Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse, and the Mazda RX-8. There'll also be a grand total of 78 cosmetic items to kit out your vehicles with in Year 5, including smoke effects, tyres, and more.

It might have been nearly four years since The Crew 2 first launched, but it looks like Ubisoft is far from done with updating its racing game. Further off on the horizon for Ubisoft are its Avatar and Star Wars games, both are being developed by Ubisoft Massive in Sweden, which just recently lost its studio managing director.

