Forza Motorsport revealed for Xbox Series X

Forza Motorsport is coming to Xbox Series X, a new trailer in the Xbox Games Showcase has confirmed.

The trailer showcased some truly phenomenal looking cars and tracks, and is reportedly all in-engine footage. We got a glimpse of both on-track action, as cars whizzed around, alongside behind-the-scenes footage in the garage. All looked equally eye-popping.

However, there was no release date given for the racing game from Turn 10, but we'll be sure to update as soon as we learn more about the title.

A statement on the YouTube page for the game said: "Automotive entertainment is reimagined for a new generation", which hints that this could be a different type of experience from Turn 10.

It was also confirmed that Forza Motrosport will be available on Game Pass from Day One.



More details to follow.