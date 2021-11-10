Forza Horizon 5 players are exploiting a jeep for supercars and millions in credits

Forza Horizon 5 players are exploiting an old jeep for some excessive gains.

As first reported by Windows Central yesterday on November 9, Forza Horizon 5 players have been able to turn a serious profit by utilizing an exploit with the Willys jeep. In short, players are able to acquire the jeep for just 40,000 credits, upgrade it, and then obtain the Super Wheelspin reward that follows.

This Super Wheelspin reward can result in some, as you might have guessed from the name, super rewards. It's through these Wheelspins that you can gain north of one million credits, or superstars like Aston Martins or Lamborghinis, for example, to name just a few of the mega rewards on offer.

Then, once these players are done with the Super Wheelspin reward from the Willys jeep, they'll just sell the now-upgraded vehicle to any other player. This player doesn't even have to be on the person's friends list however, which has resulted in Forza Horizon 5 players logging back into the game, only to find their car collections bursting at the seams. It'll be interesting to see if developer Playground remedies this at all by changing the Wheelspin reward from the jeep.

Forza Horizon 5 has been nothing short of a smash-hit success for Xbox since it launched in full just yesterday. Playground's new racing game surpassed over 4.5 million players within 24 from launch, and Xbox boss Phil Spencer claims it's been the single biggest day one Xbox Game Pass launch of all time. To see what we made of Playground's latest entry in the franchise, head over to our Forza Horizon 5 review for more.

