How to find the Forza Horizon 5 New Heights Treasure Hunt

You can complete the Forza Horizon 5 New Heights Treasure Hunt this week to get 50,000 Credits, XP, and a Wheelspin. This Treasure Hunt challenge will also get you three points for Series 1 of Forza Horizon 5 which could help you get some free cars to add to your garage. Treasure Hunts require you to complete a challenge somewhere in the Mexico map in Forza Horizon 5 which will then unlock a general area for you to search. There will be a Treasure Chest inside this area for you to discover and smash to get your rewards. Here’s how to complete this week’s Forza Horizon 5 Treasure Hunt in Mulege for the New Heights Series 1 Summer challenge.

Forza Horizon 5 tips | Forza Horizon 5 car list | Forza Horizon 5 barn finds | Forza Horizon 5 Drift Zones | Forza Horizon 5 Car Mastery

How to start Forza Horizon 5 Treasure Hunts and find the Treasure Chest

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Forza Horizon 5 Treasure Hunts are weekly challenges that you can find under the Festival Playlist page when you pause the game. For each of the four seasons, there is one treasure hunt that you need to undertake. You’ll find a Treasure Chest at the end and will be handsomely rewarded for your efforts with XP, Credits, and Wheelspin. All the information about the current Treasure Hunt is available along the tab that corresponds to the current season in the Festival Playlist page.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

These Treasure Hunts are quite similar to Barn Finds, although there are a few key differences. Like Barn Finds, these Treasure Hunts will give you a general area to search for the chest. However, unlike a Barn Find, you’ll need to complete a challenge to reveal this area instead of waiting for a rumor. Complete this challenge and you’ll have the Treasure Hunt location scribbled on your map with a large, red circle. Head into this location and search around for the Treasure Chest – it’s a large wooden, chest that has been painted in various colors and has ‘Horizon’ stencilled on both sides. Drive into the chest to break it and you’ll get all your rewards. Now you can wait until the next season starts for another Forza Horizon 5 Treasure Hunt to start.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

To make these Treasure Hunts a little easier, here are a couple of tips to help you. First of all, use the map filters to declutter the map and make it so only the essential icons are showing. The only icons you should have showing are Seasonal Collectibles, Landmarks, and whichever activity it is you need to do for the Treasure Hunt challenge. Secondly, you should use Drone Mode under the ‘Creative Hub’ tab of the pause menu to pilot a drone and scout the red Treasure Hunt area to find the Treasure Chest.

Forza Horizon 5 New Heights Treasure Hunt location in Mulege

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

To find the New Heights Treasure Hunt Treasure Chest in Forza Horizon 5, you first need to get at least two stars on the Heights of Mulege Danger Sign stunt activity while driving the 2020 Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray. You can find this Danger Sign and its ramp on a hill just north of the Mulege town. Mulege itself is in the south of the map below the main Horizon Festival Mexico site in Baja California.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

To get two stars on the Heights of Mulege Danger Sign, you need to travel at least 400 feet (121.9 meters) in the air after flying off the ramp. Since the 2020 Corvette Stingray is a pretty fast car, you don’t need a huge runup to the ramp to travel. We just about managed to get two stars on this Danger Sign travelling at around 70 mph in the Stingray.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

After, you’ve completed this part of the Treasure Hunt, you’ll have the Treasure Chest area circled on your map which will be just west of Mulege. The Treasure Chest can be found on the north side of the white crop shelters to the west of Mulege. Drive into the chest to smash it and get your rewards.