Forza Horizon 5 car list is out here to woo petrolheads

The Forza Horizon 5 car list has been teased, showcasing an expansive list of the cars featured in the racing game on launch day in November.

Just yesterday on September 7, Playground Games published an extensive blog post, revealing that there would be "hundreds" of cars to unlock and drive in Forza Horizon 5 on launch day. While the developer isn't revealing the full list, they have published one hell of a comprehensive list of cars confirmed so far, ranging from the 1930s all the way to the 2020s.

Some of the more noteworthy vehicles unveiled yesterday for Forza Horizon 5 include the Aston Martin Vantage GT12, the Audi RS TT Coupe, the Dodge Challenger R/T, and the Ferrari LaFerrari. There's also the likes of the Hot Wheels Twin Mill from 1969, the Jaguar Lightweight E-Type from 1964, and the Porsche 944 Turbo, among many, many others.

As previously mentioned though, all of the cars listed on the new blog post aren't even all the vehicles that'll feature in Forza Horizon 5 at launch. In fact, Playground mentions that they're "only getting started" on unveiling the full list of cars available on launch day, which is quite a promise considering the amount of vehicles already lined up for the racing game.

There's not long to wait now until Forza Horizon 5 launches later this year on November 5 for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. It'll be available as a day one Xbox Game Pass launch title, and there's also a special Forza Horizon 5-themed Xbox controller available for pre-order right now.

