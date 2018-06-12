Fortnite on Switch is blocking accounts tied to Fortnite on PS4, and vice versa

Fortnite is one of the world's biggest games right now, and the news it was coming to Nintendo Switch (scratch that, that it was available right now for Switch) was likewise one of the biggest moments of Nintendo's E3 2018 Direct presentation. But as Fortnite players flocked to download and play the game, some were greeted with an unpleasant message:

"This Fortnite account is associated with a platform which does not allow it to operate on Switch. Neither the Fortnite website nor Epic Customer Service are able to change this. To play Fortnite on Switch, please create a new account."

Though the error message only refers to an unspecified "platform," it would appear the culprit is the PlayStation 4. Theories suggest that the issue is tied to Sony's steadfast refusal to support crossplay, but there's no official word from Epic or Sony on the cause just yet. Regardless, if you've played on PS4 and now want to play on Switch, you'll have to create a new Epic Games account wholly separate from the one tied to your PSN account. (Note that this is different from the the "You do not have permission to play Fortnite" error , which happens when your Epic Games account doesn't match up with your Xbox Live / PlayStation Network / Nintendo ID account.)

But the real kicker is that this block seems to be permanent. In this Reddit thread (and elsewhere on social media), players are claiming that even if they unlink their PS4 account from their Epic Games account, they still can't bring their progress over to Switch. "I was a tester on PC who's finished every season and spent hundreds of dollars on the game but nope no Switch play for me since I played once on a PS4," writes user kagatoASUKA .

The same is also true when the reverse is applied. If you first play on Switch and then try to play on PS4, you'll get the following message: "The Epic Account you tried to link can not play on this platform." I feel like this needs an after-school PSA: "Crossplay. Not even once." Hopefully Epic and Sony can figure out a solution, and fast.