Football Manager 2021 wonderkids: All the best young players you should sign in FM21

A list of the best FM21 wonderkids to sign, whether you're Arsenal or Aldershot

Football Manager 2021 wonderkids
(Image credit: Sega)
Football Manager 2021 wonderkids are an essential part of the game if you want to dominate the leagues years into the future and become one of the greatest managers. Some of the best young players in Football Manager 2021 are unknown gems that you'll never have heard of before, even if you're a huge football fan, and often your scouts won't find them thanks to the obscure leagues they play in. We've got a lot of the best Football Manager 2021 wonderkids right here, split up by position.

Some wonderkids are already world famous, like Matthijs De Ligt, Mason Greenwood, and Phil Foden. Everyone already knows about these players and they're essentially unattainable for everyone but the biggest clubs, so these global superstars have been excluded from our list. This FM21 wonderkids guide is to help shine a light on players you may not know have high potential. Also, wonderkid means 20 years old or younger, so both Mbappe and Donnarumma are finally too old for these lists.

Goalkeepers

(Image credit: Sega)

Since goalkeepers don't peak until late 20s, often early 30s, finding a wonderkid goalkeeper is a risk since they still won't compare to the older players until much later down the line. With that in mind, if you're building for the distant future, here are 10 of the best wonderkid goalkeepers in Football Manager 2021.

Football Manager 21 wonderkids: Goalkeepers
NameAgeClubNationalityWage (K)Value (M)
Maarten Vandevoordt18KRC GenkBelgian4.10.1
Manuel Gasparini18UdineseItalian20.07
Mikki van Sas16Manchester CityDutch0.10.01
Illan Meslier20Leeds UnitedFrench2018.4
Alejandro Iturbe16Atletico MadridSpanish0.30.008
Matheus Donelli18COR (Corinithians)Brazilian0.40.01
Ivan Martinez18Atletico PamplonaSpanish1.10.03
Matej Kovar20Manchester UnitedCzech2.50.2
Alessandro Russo19SassuoloItalian4.80.1
Diogo Costa20FC PortoPortugeuse3.41

Centre Back

(Image credit: Sega)

A few of these young centre halves will set you back a pretty penny, but there are also some cheap gems in here. Matthijs de Ligt has been left out because he's already one of the most famous defenders in the world.

Football Manager 21 wonderkids: Centre Backs
NameAgeClubNationalityWage (K)Value (M)
Josko Gvardiol18RB LeipzigCroatian13.30.9
Jean-Clair Todibo20BarcelonaFrench21.94.9
Marash Kumbulla20VeronaAlbanian31.75
Nehuen Perez20Atletico MadridArgentinian15.14
Max Normann Williamsen17KristiansundNorwegian0.30.02
Ethan Ampadu19ChelseaWelsh7.58.1
Zinho Vanheusden20Standard LiegeBelgian23.75.7
Andrea Papetti18BresciaItalian0.21.6
Matteo Lovato20VeronaItalian2.80.6
Eric Garcia19Manchester CitySpanish1222.6

Right Back

Football Manager 2021 wonderkids

(Image credit: Sega)

What we've learnt from this list of right backs is that England are sorted for the future. Special shout out goes to Ethan Laird who, by the end of my first season as Manchester United, had become first-choice over Wan-Bissaka.

Football Manager 21 wonderkids: Right Backs
NameAgeClubNationalityWage (K)Value (M)
Max Aarons20NorwichEnglish1814.9
Reece James20ChelseaEnglish6025.6
Tomas Esteves18FC PortoPortuguese3.40.3
Rodrigo Pinheiro17FC PortoPortuguese1.20.01
Malo Gusto17Olympique LyonnaisFrench0.50.04
Yan Couto18Manchester CityBrazilian50.2
Pierre Kalulu20AC MilanFrench160.1
Ethan Laird18Manchester UnitedEnglish44.3
Josha Vagnoman19Hamburger SVGerman70.3
Victor Gomez20EspanyolSpanish5.60.3

Left Backs

Football Manager 2021 wonderkids

(Image credit: Sega)

Some outstanding options here at left back, including one chap from New Zealand. Noah Katterbach especially looks to be a bargain choice.

Football Manager 21 wonderkids: Left Backs
NameAgeClubNationalityWage (K)Value (M)
Nuno Mendes18SportingPortuguese4.14.5
Noah Katterbach191. FC KolnGerman1.71
Owen Wijndal20AZ AlkmaarDutch3.82.8
David de la Vibora17Real MadridSpanish0.30.007
Juan Miranda20BarcelonaSpanish7.20.8
Rayan Ait-Nouri19Angers SCOFrench9.82.2
Riccardo Calafiori18AS RomaItalian130.1
Brandon Williams19Manchester UnitedEnglish4019.7
Tyrick Mitchell20Crystal PalaceEnglish0.53.7
Liberato Cacace19Sint-Truidense VVNew Zealander6.10.5

Defensive Midfielders

Football Manager 2021 wonderkids

(Image credit: Sega)

An eclectic mix of defensive midfielders here from some smaller clubs, along with one or two bigger names. One name has been omitted here – Sandro Tonali – because the chap is on the world stage already and your scouts are likely to have found him if you're looking for a DM.

Football Manager 21 wonderkids: Defensive Midfielders
NameAgeClubNationalityWage (K)Value (M)
Florentino Luis20SL BenficaPortuguese16.86.7
Gustavo Assuncao20FamilicaoBrazilian23.7
Marco Kana17AnderlechtBelgian4.50.1
Fausto Vera20Argentinos JrsArgentina3.21.7
Oliver Skipp19Tottenham HotspurEnglish257.5
Nicolo Rovella18GenoaItalian0.20.7
Manuel Ugarte19FenixUruguayan1.61.2
Samson Tijani18RB SalzburgNigerian2.20.1
Dennis Lutke-Frie17Borussia DortmundGerman0.060.01
Andrea Ghion20SassuoloItalian2.60.1

Central Midfielders

Football Manager 2021 wonderkids

(Image credit: Sega)

Two four-letter, sub-16 players in the central midfield category, with both Pipi and Gavi being signings for long in the future. Camavinga is definitely the most high profile name on the list, but any of these midfield maestros will be excellent choices for any team.

Football Manager 21 wonderkids: Centre Midfielders
NameAgeClubNationalityWage (K)Value (M)
Eduardo Camavinga17RennesFrench18.96.5
Pipi16Real MadridJapanese1.20.03
Ilaix Moriba17BarcelonaSpanish11.50.1
Vitor Ferreira20FC PortoPortuguese21
Ryan Gravenberch18AjaxDutch2.91.6
Mickael Cuisance20Bayern MunichFrench43.92.3
Pierre Dwomoh16KRC GenkBelgian0.050.1
Charles de Ketelaere19Club BruggeBelgian7.71.1
Sergio Gomez19Borussia DortmundSpanish140.8
Gavi15BarcelonaSpanish0.060.04

Attacking Midfielders

Football Manager 2021 wonderkids

(Image credit: Sega)

A cracking list of young attacking mids here, though unfortunately most are already at big clubs. A few have been left out too, due to already being pretty well known; Joao Felix, Brahim Diaz, and Phil Foden.

Football Manager 21 wonderkids: Attacking Midfielders
NameAgeClubNationalityWage (K)Value (M)
Pedri17BarcelonaSpanish22.77.6
Naci Unuvar17AjaxDutch0.10.1
Dejan Kulusevski20Zebre (Juventus)Sweden81.222.6
Takefusa Kubo19Real MadridJapanese38.34.5
Reinier18Real MadridBrazilian9.21.1
Giovanni Reyna17Borussia DortmundAmerican15.31
Yusuf Demir17SK Rapid ViennaAustrian0.60.3
Miguel Baeza20Celta VigoSpanish2.70.1
Fabio Vieira20FC PortoPortuguese4.61.6
Angel Gomes19LOSC LilleEnglish207.9

Right Wingers

Football Manager 2021 wonderkids

(Image credit: Sega)

Manchester United fans will recognise two of the players here, with Pellistri signing over the summer and Amad Diallo having a transfer arranged to the club in January. There are another few big names missing here: Rodrygo, Ferran Torres, Pedro Neto, and Reiss Nelson are all huge names already, with hefty price tags attached.

Football Manager 21 wonderkids: Right Wingers
NameAgeClubNationalityWage (K)Value (M)
Francisco Trincao20BarcelonaPortuguese20.26.5
Antony20AjaxBrazilian13.76.8
Emanuel Vignato19BolognaItalian9.70.7
Savio16ATM (Atletico Mineiro)Brazilian0.70.06
Harvey Elliott17LiverpoolEnglish125
Amad Diallo18AtalantaIvorian4.60.2
Yeremi Pino17VillarealSpanish3.20.1
Facundo Pellistri18Manchester UnitedUruguayan255
Ilias Akhomach16BarcelonaSpanish0.70.06
Raul Moro17LazioSpanish0.20.1

Left Wingers

Football Manager 2021 wonderkids

(Image credit: Sega)

Jadon Sancho and Callum Hudson-Odoi have been omitted from this list because let's face it – they've both stolen the spotlight already. But that would increase the number of English players on this list up to five, which bodes well for the future... right?

Football Manager 21 wonderkids: Left Wingers
NameAgeClubNationalityWage (K)Value (M)
Curtis Jones19LiverpoolEnglish207.3
Shola Shoretire16Manchester UnitedEnglish0.10.09
Jens Petter Hauge20AC MilanNorwegian26.74.4
Dwight McNeil20BurnleyEnglish4519.3
Rayan Cherki16Olympique LyonnaisFrench8.70.2
Exequiel Zeballos18Boca JuniorsArgentinian1.30.4
Nico Serrano17Athletic BilbaoSpanish1.40.06
Diego Lainez20Real Hispalis (Real Betis)Mexican7.30.9
Francisco Concelcao17FC PortoPortuguese1.60.03
Oscar Aranda18Real MadridSpanish0.50.01

Strikers

Football Manager 2021 wonderkids

(Image credit: Sega)

Finally, there are the young goalscorers up to. The two best players – Erling Braut Haaland and Mason Greenwood – have been omitted for obvious reasons, but the rest of the players on the list are great shouts if you need someone to stick the ball in the back of the net.

Football Manager 21 wonderkids: Strikers
NameAgeClubNationalityWage (K)Value (M)
Sebastiano Esposito18Inter MilanItalian3.20.5
Alexander Isak20Real San Sebastian (Real Sociedad)Swedish15.95.5
Evanilson20FC PortoBrazilian18.15.5
Joshua Zirkzee19Bayern MunichDutch141.1
Luis Carbonell17Real ZaragozaSpanish0.30.01
Fabio Silva18Wolverhampton WanderersPortuguese352.2
Dusan Vlahovic20FiorentinaSerbia264.8
Wilfried Gnonto16ZurichItalian0.20.03
Myron Boadu19AZ AlkmaarDutch9.37.7
Kaio Jorge18SAN (Santos)Brazilian2.51.2
