Football Manager 2020 facepacks: The best FM20 facepacks to download and how to install them

In order to spruce up your game, you'll need to pick up one of the best Football Manager 2020 facepacks to stop a plethora of players and staff members from simply being silhouettes. Football Manager 2020 is much better when every person has a suitable face attached – for obvious reasons – so pick from one of these Football Manager 2020 facepack downloads and learn how to install them.

(Image credit: Sports Interactive)

Below we've got a couple of the best Football Manager 2020 facepacks, but before that, you need to know how to download and install them.

1. Click the download button on your facepack of choice. (Note that you may need to use a torrent client for some files.)

2. Use 7-Zip or WinRar to extract the folder.

3. Navigate to \Documents\Sports Interactive\Football Manager 2020\graphics\faces\ and drop the folder full of faces in there. If you're on Mac, head to /Library/Application Support/Sports Interactive/Football Manager 2020/graphics.

4. In-game, head to your preferences, then find interface.

5. Click clear cache, then enable the "Reload skin when confirming changes in Preferences" option.

6. Click reload skin and you should be good to go.

When extracting the files to the correct folder, if it doesn't exist already, manually create both the "graphics" and "faces" locations.

(Image credit: Sports Interactive)

At the time of writing, there are two main facepacks available for Football Manager 2020. The first is the FM Scope Facepack 2020, which has over 127,100 faces for players, staff, and refs in the "classy scope style". Unless you have a paid MEGA account, you'll need to download it via a torrent client.

The other option available is the DF11 Faces Megapack, which has been going on for the last few years of Football Manager. If you've used it previously, you can simply download the updated file, but if it's your first time then you'll need to download the almost 12GB file from scratch. Also note that with the Megapack, you only need to place it in the "graphics" folder, not "faces". Check out the DF11 Megapack install guide for more information.