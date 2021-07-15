First The Suicide Squad reactions are in: "Violent as hell, raunchy, unforgiving"

The first reactions to The Suicide Squad are rolling in, and they point to the new DC movie being a wild ride.

The film, directed by James Gunn, follows the titular group of villains and anti-heroes on a mission to the fictional island of Corto Maltese. They'll be going up against the alien Starro, a giant starfish-like creature who has the ability to control minds.

The movie has a massive cast, which includes Viola Davis, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, and Jai Courtney reprising their roles from the 2016 version of Suicide Squad, as well as new additions joining like Idris Elba, John Cena, and Peter Capaldi.

We've rounded up some of the first reactions to the movie to give you an idea of what to expect when the film hits theaters (and HBO Max) this August.

"#TheSuicideSquad is absolutely insane. Violent as hell, raunchy, unforgiving. James Gunn is fully unleashed. It's sometimes overwhelming. It has moments of heart, humor, action, emotion… all of it. Relentless. There's nothing like it. Damn!" wrote ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis.

Steven Weintraubfrom Collider said: "Absolutely loved #thesuicidesquad. The movie is super violent, extremely funny, and a huge home fun for @JamesGunn and #DC. Tons of surprises and things I wasn't expecting. Just a great movie."

Jeff D. Lowe wrote: "Had the chance to see #TheSuicideSquad a few weeks ago and MY GOODNESS was it awesome. It explodes off the screen. You'll love the characters. Epic scale. Awesome action. It's beyond deserving of the R-rating, by the way. Wild stuff. People are going to love it. SEE IT IN IMAX!"

From journalist Drew Tailor: "@JamesGunn's #TheSuicideSquad is gloriously insane and so, so fun. (After watching it, you'll think you might have dreamed it.) Everyone is excellent and deeply committed to the material and its singular mood and wild ass aesthetic. Can't wait to ride this rollercoaster again."

Critic Fico Cangiano said: "#TheSuicideSquad is fantastic! A no holds barred, superhero/comics bonanza. Unpredictable in story, unique in style & full of risks. It's also violent & hilarious. Action set pieces are insane. Idris Elba, Margot Robbie & rest of cast are awesome. @JamesGunn has done it again."

Another reaction from Erik Davis reads: "I had the BEST time watching #TheSuicideSquad – it is a swing-for-the-fences kind of comic book movie & I love that. It's big, bold & visually stunning. You will see James Gunn's horror roots splattered all over this thing. It's violent, but hilarious. Angry, but also VERY sweet."

Entertainment reporter Germain Lussier praised the heart of the movie: "The Suicide Squad is as funny, irreverent and violent as promised. What I liked best, though, was its heart. Gunn really balances the silly and the serious in a way that the two compliment each other really well. I dug it. Also? King Shark RULES."

People's Kara Warner was won over: "So this skeptic loved #TheSuicideSquad. It is balls to the wall *bonkers* in very entertaining ways. i.e. If you're wondering whether James Gunn and that super rad @SuicideSquadWB cast would truly go there w/ the material & the R-rating, indeed they DO."

Digital Spy's Ian Sandwell was impressed by the opening: "Any doubts you might have over #TheSuicideSquad will vanish after the outrageous opening. It's a violent, hilarious and unpredictable blockbuster, and everyone will have their own favourite from the terrific cast. It's just so entertaining that you'll want to see again instantly."

Complex's Khal wrote: "I recently got to see #TheSuicideSquad on @IMAX, which was an ill experience. @JamesGunn took full advantage of that hard R, delivering a big bad of MADNESS that's the most James Gunn film I've ever seen. The best choice for a @SuicideSquadWB film, IMO."

The Suicide Squad arrives to theaters and HBO Max in the US this August 5, while UK cinemas get it earlier on July 30. In the meantime, check out how to watch DC movies in order to get up to speed on the DCEU.