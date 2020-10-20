First look at Invisible Kingdom's return with In Other Worlds OGN by G. Willow Wilson and Christian Ward

Hot off winning the 'Best New Series' Eisner Award in July, G. Willow Wilson and Christian Ward's Invisible Kingdom series decided to switch from single issues to OGNs beginning with its next arc - and now Newsarama has the details.

Invisible Kingdom will return in summer 2021 with its third volume, In Other Worlds.

"Just when the crew of the Sundog makes it through the most dangerous edge of space, they’re overtaken by a faction of mysterious new Nones to an even further and more deadly place: The Point of No Return," reads Dark Horse's description of the upcoming OGN. "As a revolution looms, these Siblings of Rebirth have an unthinkable mission to carry out, and they can’t do it without Vess… or with Grix in the picture. But who can be trusted? And will Vess choose destruction... or love?"

Originally launched in spring 2019, Invisible Kingdom is part of Karen Berger's Berger Books imprint at Dark Horse.

"At once, both out-of-this world and so close to home, this sweeping tour-de-force about two space-faring women resonates loud and clear in these crazy times," Berger says. "Willow and Christian are at the top of their game, and have delivered an ending worth waiting for. It’s pretty incredible!"

Here's a five-page preview:

This is but the latest in what is a growing trend of creator-owned comic books opting to change their format to OGNs. The previous series that have announced similar changes include Astro City, Seeds, Crowded, Moonstruck, Motor Crush, and Spell on Wheels.

Even DC has opted for this in some cases, such as the recent decision for the final arc of the ongoing series Lucifer to be released solely as a collected trade paperback.

Invisible Kingdom Volume 3: In Other Worlds goes on sale on May 12, 2021.

All of the previous issues of Invisible Kingdom are available in print or digitally - as will the third volume OGN. Check out our list of the best comics readers for Android and iOS devices.