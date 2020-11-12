First Destiny 2: Season of the Hunt trailer stars Hawkmoon and a new Hive villain

The first trailer for Destiny 2: Season of the Hunt is here, and it previews the return of the Hawkmoon exotic as well as the new Hive villain, Xivu Arath.

The big Destiny 2: Beyond Light expansion is finally live, and with it comes the new Season of the Hunt season pass, which should be kicking off early next week. Season 12 runs until February 9, 2021, so players should have plenty of time to check out all the new activities, take part in the new raid, and see all the new seasonal content introduced along the way.

As you'll surely notice, the new trailer for Season of the Hunt gives us a glimpse at Hawkmoon, a fan-favorite exotic from Destiny making its highly-anticipated return in Destiny 2. The trailer also showcases the new Hive god we'll be grappling with in Season of the Hunt. Xivu is the sister of the Hive god Oryx, who you'll remember killing in the Taken King expansion for the original game. Xivu's probably not super happy with you, but fear not, the season pass equips you with a new Exotic shotgun called Duality, new Legendary armor, and of course Hawkmoon to deal with the new baddie.

"Entire planets have vanished. In the chaos that follows, Xivu Arath, the Hive God of War boldly moves to seize power. If left unchecked, she threatens a solar system already in turmoil," reads the description from the trailer. Uldren is back as Crow in Destiny 2, and you'll need his help in rescuing Osiris, who ran into some trouble while investigating Xivu Arath's shenanigans. You'll also be teaming up with Spider to draw the Hive god's lieutenants out of their hiding spots and take down the big bad.

In a new interview with GamesRadar, creative director Luke Smith had this to say about the story in Beyond Light: "I think the true danger is you."