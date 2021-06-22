Find out why everyone's playing board games again with some of the best ones reduced to $8 for Prime Day

Look, I understand that there might be some scepticism over $8 board game deals for Prime Day. But seriously. This offer isn't on some cheap tat, and it's not a dusty old relic your grandparents break out every Thanksgiving. It's on something actually good. More specifically, Jaws is now $8.44 instead of $30 (or £15 instead of £25 in the UK). It being that cheap is absurd.

That's because this is the perfect example of why board games are making such a fierce comeback. Tense, engrossing, and easy to pick up without being a novelty you'll get bored of quickly, the Jaws board game gives you plenty to laugh and cheer about. An emphasis on teamwork makes it a great bonding experience as well; this isn't the sort of game you zone out of until it's your turn again. As I mentioned in my review, it's legitimately one of the best cooperative board games out there.

It's not alone in terms of bang for buck, either. Hocus Pocus: The Game has also been reduced to $9, and that's a good choice if you want a quieter two-player distraction that has unique, memorable mechanics. Meanwhile, Disney Villainous (currently discounted to $25 from a $40 MSRP) is a must-have for those who want a strategy game they can really sink their teeth into. It rewards well-thought-out tactics, looks beautiful, and is ideal for a world still struggling under Covid-19 - you have your own board, cards, and tokens and rarely need to share anything.

However, the ultimate example of why everyone's getting into board games again would be Pandemic. No, not the literal one. This tabletop race against time is arguably one of the best board games out there, and, as I mentioned in my Pandemic board game review, it's like a psychological shot of espresso. Because players are attempting to eradicate randomized diseases around the board, it's endlessly replayable and requires plenty of communication - not to mention some last-minute hail Marys - to snatch victory. It's currently $21 at Amazon instead of $45, or £25 instead of £35 if you're based in the UK.

Pick one of these up - or any of the recommendations in our guide to the best Prime Day board game deals - and you'll quickly understand why folks are so into board games again.

