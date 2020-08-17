Final Fantasy XIV anniversary celebrations begin with digital scrapbook competition

Final Fantasy XIV Online is celebrating its 7th birthday with a new competition where players can win high quality prints of their own in-game screenshots.

From today, August 17 till August 24 at 2am PST/5am ET/10am BST, Final Fantasy XIV players can head over to this website to submit their best screenshots for the Square Enix's hit MMO, alongside a description of "the tale behind it."

The first 1000 from each region that meet Square Enix's guidelines will be shipped to the player, for free, as a high quality, commemorative print to memorialise the occasion.

The top 10 photos, selected by the Final Fantasy XIV development team, will also become part of "celebratory digital gallery", which will be released online on August 27.

Unfortunately, the competition is limited to a small number of select territories: the UK, Ireland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Australia, and New Zealand, but the good news is that even players enjoying the free trial version of Final Fantasy XIV can participate in the promotion.

Final Fantasy XIV Online recently also celebrated hitting 20 million total registered players, so it's 7th birthday is likely to be the 7th of many. If you want to try the game out for yourself, its free trial version is available to download on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 now.