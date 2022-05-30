Final Fantasy 10's brilliant Blitzball is now (technically) Star Wars canon

Final Fantasy 10's Blitzball is officially canon in the Star Wars universe.

Earlier this month, author Mike Chen took to Twitter to reveal some little-known facts about Star Wars: Brotherhood (opens in new tab), a novel charting the adventures of Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi during the Clone Wars. Over the course of the thread, Chen reveals that there's mention of Blitzball from Final Fantasy 10 in the new novel, a game played in a local lake.

#6: There's a reference to a sport called Blitzball played in a local lake. Blitzball is basically underwater hockey played as a minigame in Final Fantasy X. As a former NHL writer, I freaking loved Blitzball and spent hours winning leagues. pic.twitter.com/uad4uIMcrAMay 17, 2022 See more

Final Fantasy 10 fans will better know Blitzball as "underwater hockey," as Chen attests to just above. It turns out that as a former writer covering the National Hockey League, Chen adored Final Fantasy 10's absorbing mini-game, and put hours upon hours into winning leagues in the original game.

In fact, that's not the only video game detail that features in Chen's new novel. According to another tweet, there's a "blink-and-you-miss-it" cameo from a Jedi called Taro Tapal and a "red-haired youngling." Chen confirms that this youngling is none other than Cal Kestis, protagonist of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (and soon star in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor next year in 2023).

It turns out there's a whopping great 42 easter eggs and other secrets hiding out in Chen's new book, according to his length Twitter thread. If you're at all curious to find out what else the author is hiding - or, for that matter, the adventures of Anakin and Obi-Wan - you can purchase Star Wars: Brotherhood right now in physical and digital storefronts.

