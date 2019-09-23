FIFA 20 The Whole Nine Yards SBC: The cheapest solution to the Squad Building Challenge

The FIFA 20 The Whole Nine Yards SBC is the third Squad Building Challenge under the Hybrid Leagues header, and if you're not careful, you can end up spending far too many coins in FIFA 20 on trying to complete it. As the title implies, you need exactly nine leagues with a minimum of 99 chemistry, but the problem lies in the limitations; a maximum of two players from the same league, and at least six rare players overall. Here's the cheapest solution I could find to the FIFA 20 The Whole Nine Yards SBC.

FIFA 20 The Whole Nine Yards SBC solution

(Image credit: EA Sports)

While you don't need to use the FIFA 20 loyalty glitch like in some of the other difficult FIFA 20 SBCs, you will need two position change modifiers as outlined below in the player list. If you've already got those in your club then you'll be able to complete this challenge no problem but if not, head on over to the transfer market and pick them up for as cheaply as possible.

Two players – Iker Casillas and Sergi Roberto – will set you back 2,000 coins apiece and David Villa will cost even more, but aside from those three, Suso, and Marcano, the rest of the players used in this solution are relatively cheap. Here's the full list of players in our cheapest solution:

GK: I. Casillas [POR 1/Spain] - 2,000 coins

RB: S. Roberto [SPA 1/Spain] - 2,000 coins

CB: I. Marcano [POR 1/Spain] - 1,800 coins

CB: J. Mere [GER 1/Spain] - 750 coins

LB: Jonny [ENG 1/Spain] - 700 coins (Need LWB - LB for 600 coins)

RM: Suso [ITA 1/Spain] - 1,800 coins (Need RW to RM for 550 coins)

CDM: C. Fabregas [FRA 1/Spain] - 800 coins

CDM: L. Milla [SPA 2/Spain] - 400 coins

LM: Joaquin [SPA 1/Spain] - 850 coins

ST: D. Villa [JPN 1/Spain] - 2,700 coins

ST: F. Sol [UKR 1/Spain] - 500 coins

Total: 15,450 coins

Note: The FIFA 20 transfer market fluctuates wildly and while this was the cheapest solution I could find at the time of writing, the prices may have increased since. For other possible solutions, visit Futbin.