FIFA 20 soundtrack guide: 113 songs featuring Skepta, Hot Chip and Flume

This year saw the FIFA 20 soundtrack emerge a fortnight before the game’s 22 September release, with an unconventional new twist: two sets of songs for the price of one. The main FIFA 20 soundtrack features 43 tracks from artists such as Skepta, Dennis Lloyd and Thierra Whack. But new mode Volta also gets a bespoke playlist of a colossal 70 songs, for a total of 113 across the game. Scroll down for the full list of FIFA 20 soundtrack tunes you’ll be listening to this year.
FIFA 20 soundtrack: main game
As has become traditional, the main FIFA 20 soundtrack serves up a melting pot of musical styles from around the globe. EA claims it set out to “totally reset the bar, move the needle, and sonically outdo every soundtrack that’s ever come before it”. Which is, well, a bit cringe. But there are definitely some big names doing bits on here: UK grime favourite Skepta, Philly word-wrangler Tierra Whack, Kasabian scribe Serge Pizzorno, and Aussie electro-pop wizard Flume. Here’s the full list of songs that accompany the main menu, career mode and Ultimate Team:
Another Sky: The Cracks
APRE: Come Down
BJ The Chicago Kid: Feel The Vibe
Buscabulla: Vamono
Cautious Clay: Erase
Child Of The Parish: Before The Moment’s Gone
Colouring: Oh My God!
Dannay Suarez: La Razon Del Equilibrio
Dennis Lloyd: Wild West
Doninic Fike: Phone Numbers
Everyone You Know: She Don’t Dance
Fieh: Glu
Flume: Rushing Back
Foals: The Runner
Friedberg: Go Wild
Goldlink: Zuku
Half-Alive: Runaway
Hot Chip: Positive
Jai Paul: He
Janice: Hearts Will Bleed
JB Scofield: Stretch It
Jevon: Lil Ze
Judah & The Lion: Why Did You Run?
JyellowL: Ozono
Kamakaze X Massappeals: Last Night
Kojey Radical: Where Do I Begin
Loyle Carner: Angel
Major Lazer: Que Calor
Masego: Big Girls
Milky Chance: Fado
MNDR: Save Me
Obongjayer: Frens
P Money: Where & When
Pixx: Funsize
Rosalía & Ozuna: Yo X Ti, Tu X Mi
Sampa The Great: OMG
Skepta: Same Old Story
Sofi Tukker: Swing
Suzi Wu: Highway
The Knocks & Kah-lo Awa: Ni
The S.l.P.: Favourites
Tierra Whack: Unemployed
Ttrruuces: I’m Alive
FIFA 20 soundtrack: Volta mode
FIFA 20 Volta mode has no commentary, so a whole new FIFA 20 soundtrack has been curated to accompany your backheels, flicks and rabonas. This one EA says, “is programmed to be uniquely interactive with the mode’s unique environments and game progression, and curated to be the electrifying flip-side to the coming season." Okay then.
24kgoldnanother: Sky Workin’
Aaron Aye: Roots
Alison Wonderland X Blessus: Here 4 U
Anderson Paak: Bubblin
Baauer 3am: Stephens
Bearson: Pink Medicine
Benny Benassi: Back To The Pump
Birdman & Juvenile: Broke
Cheat Codes: Be The One
Chris Lake X Anna Lunoe: Stomper
CMD/CTRL: Machinist
D Double E: Dem Man Dere
Daddy’s Groove & Cryogenix: Blackout
Deorro: Bomba
Disclosure: Confess to Me
Don Diablo: People Say
Don Elektron: Guerreia
Don Elektron: Break the Discoteka
Everyone You Know: She Don't Dance
Flume & HWLS: High Beams
Footsie: Music Money
Footsie X Takjacob: Running Man
Heavy Baile + Ruxell: Calorzão
Hoodboi: Tunnel Vision
Hoodboi: Glide
Ivan Ooze: Way Past Them
JB Scofield: Stretch It
Jevon: Lil Zé
Jorja Smith X Preditah: On My Mind (Preditah Vip Mix)
JyellowL: Ozone
Kamakaze X Massappeals: Last Night
Kaskade: MIA to LAS
Leo Justi: Pros Amigos
Leo Justi: Diam Riddiml
Leo Justi: Vira a Cara
Leo Justi & Brazzabelle: Próximo Riddim
LightSkinKeishal: Hey Lightskin
Louis The Child: Interstellar
Louis The Child: Space Jam
Louis The Child: Breaking News
Luna Shadows: Waves
Major Lazer: Que Calor
Megan Thee Stallion: Money Good
Mura Masa & Octavian: Move Me
Mura Masa & Bonzai: What if I Go?
Myles Parrish: Drop It (Donde Quieras)
NSG: Pushing Up
Ohana Bam Make Way for the King
P Money: Where & When
P-lo: Type Beat
Ruxell: Yo Quiero Beber
Ruxell: Zona Oeste
Sam Spiegel & Tropkillaz: Perfect
San Holo: Raw
Skepta Same: Old Story
Skizzy Mars: No Advice
Skizzy Mars: Take It Back
Slowthai & Mura Masa: Doorman
Suzi Wu: Highway
Swizz Beatz: Come Again
Tagua Tagua: Peixe Voador
Tokimonsta: The Force
Travis Thompson: I Wish
Trillary Banks: Get the Strap
Whethan: Love Gang
Wolfgang Gartner: Anaconda
WOST: Toma
Yizzy: Hustle Hard
Zdot: Coasting
Zeds Dead X Jauz: Lights Go Down
FIFA 20 is released on 22 September. Already mapping out your FUT squad? Then check out our FIFA 20 ratings guide to the top 100 players in the game.