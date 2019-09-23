FIFA 20 Advanced SBC: A cheap solution for the Squad Building Challenge

For the second Squad Building Challenge in the League and Nation Hybrid section, you need to complete the FIFA 20 Advanced SBC. This one requires exactly three different nationalities and five leagues, but there's one big caveat; you need 100 chemistry. This makes an otherwise somewhat simple SBC much more challenging, especially if you haven't been tackling SBCs in FIFA 20 for long. Here's the cheapest solution we've found for the FIFA 20 Advanced SBC.

FIFA 20 Advanced SBC solution

In the solution above, you can see Shkrodan Mustafi – Arsenal's best centre-back without a shadow of a doubt – is key to the FIFA 20 Advanced SBC, because he links to the two English Premier League players, and the trio of Germans on the other side. Antonio Rudiger is another option, but he's likely to be much more expensive. You can complete this for under 10k coins and get a Premium Gold Players Pack worth 25k in return though, which isn't too shabby. Here's the full list of players I used and what they cost me:

GK: L. Karius [TUR 1/Germany] - 800 coins

RB: J. Lopez [SPA 1/Spain] - 1,000 coins

CB: D. Schwaab [NED 1/Germany] - 700 coins

CB: S. Mustafi [ENG 1/Germany] - 800 coins

LB: F. Delph [ENG 1/England] - 650 coins

RM: O. Melendo [SPA 1/Spain] - 800 coins

CM: Benat [SPA 1/Spain] - 1,300 coins

CM: M. Arnold [GER 1/Germany] - 1,000 coins

CM: H. Winks [ENG 1/England] - 850 coins

LM: R. Sessegnon [ENG 1/England] - 800 coins

ST: D. Ginczek [GER 1/Germany] - 850 coins

Total: 9,550 coins

Note: The FIFA 20 transfer market fluctuates wildly and while this was the cheapest solution I could find at the time of writing, the prices may have increased since. For other possible solutions, visit Futbin.