Fast and Furious 9 is boldly going where the franchise hasn’t gone before – to space

Fast and Furious has pretty much done it all in the last decade-and-a-half: its characters have outstripped submarines, raced up runways, and even managed to skydive with cars somehow. But this puts all the others in the rear-view mirror: Fast 9 is going to space.

Previously, Ludacris let slip that Fast and Furious 9 would have some scenes set in outer space. Talking to Sirius XM’s Jess Cagle Show (H/T Collider), actor Michelle Rodriguez has seemingly confirmed that’s going to be the case.

“How did you guys find that out?” Rodriguez said when asked about Fast 9 shooting for the stars. “See what happens? People start talking behind the scenes, man. When a movie doesn’t come out and forget about it, things get out. Nobody was supposed to know that… I’m not [going to space], I’m not lucky enough to hit space.”

No word yet on what exactly the space scenes will entail but surely no one is going to do a burnout in space? Because then films will be complete and we can all pack up and go home.

While Rodriguez might not be blasting off in the ninequel (I’m coining it) the actor – who has appeared as Letty Ortiz in six Fast films – has hinted that there is a “little bit more attention and love for the girls in the movie.”

In another time, we would have already seen Fast 9’s interstellar adventures. Originally set for May 22, the revised release date is now nearly a year later on April 2, 2021.