Fast and Furious 9 director on a Jurassic World crossover: "Never say never"

Fast and Furious 9 is already edging towards space in its new trailer. After reaching the final frontier, what could possibly come next? Knowing the Fast franchise’s uncanny ability to reinvent itself, a Jurassic World crossover has been floated – and director Justin Lin hasn’t exactly shot it down.

Speaking at an F9 cast press conference, Lin replied to the idea with relative open arms: "Well, I've never said never to anything. And the fact that part of our philosophy is not to ever be boxed-in or labeled. And that's all I will say."

Cast member Michelle Rodriguez was a little more forthright on the idea and – perhaps with Fast’s endgame in mind – is looking for new avenues to keep the franchise moving: "Once you reach a certain a certain pinnacle, there's nowhere to go, but to cross-brand and merge," she said. "It's what big corporations do with each other when they get too big."

Both are Universal-owned properties, both are hugely successful at the box office, and both have thrown logic out the window a long, long time ago. It’s a match made in heaven. If nothing else, Vin Diesel taking Jeff Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm for a spin while being pursued by a T-Rex could be cinema gold.

For now, let’s focus on Fast and The Furious 9. John Cena’s Jakob Toretto – not a pack of raptors – is the new Big Bad in town, and we spoke to director Justin Lin about everything from that, to the big magnet set-piece, and even flying cars.

Fast and Furious 9, starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Sung Kang, Tyreese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Helen Mirren is out June 25 in the US and July 8 in the UK.

In the meantime, check out the best Netflix shows.