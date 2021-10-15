Farming and cooking coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons and the fans are going to lose it

By

Get ready to plant some wheat and make some pizza

Animal Crossing: New Horizon update 2.0 features
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting farming and cooking as part of the huge update coming this November. 

Originally introduced with the pumpkin growing feature last October, Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0 will drop on November 5 and allow you to grow a variety of crops on your island. These will include tomatoes, wheat, sugar cane, potatoes, carrots, "and more". 

As part of the update, players will get access to DIY Recipes+, which will include traditional food recipes, ranging from more basic elements like flour to fully-fledged dishes like a pizza. You'll seemingly craft them by combining the ingredients you've grown, and then using the stove in your home to create each dish. 

Animal Crossing: New Horizon update 2.0 features

(Image credit: Nintendo)

These dishes can then be displayed on a dining table or even just straight up scoffed down. But either way, these new additions are a huge boon for long-time players. 

Some suspected that the additions of pumpkins in October 2020 would be the beginning of a larger farming element on offer for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. However, since that update, no additional crops or farming mechanics have been added, so this many fresh farming incentives will make a big difference to the game. 

When update 2.0 drops on November 5 though, you won't just be farming. You'll be able to visit Brewster in his cafe, The Roost, enjoy boat tours with our old pal Kapp'n, and go shopping in the brand new plaza on Harv's island, which will include a visit from our very old friend Tortimer. 

For now, why not check out the upcoming Switch games set to hit your console in 2021 and beyond

Sam Loveridge
Sam Loveridge

Sam Loveridge is the Global Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar, and joined the team in August 2017. Sam came to GamesRadar after working at TrustedReviews, Digital Spy, and Fandom, following the completion of an MA in Journalism. In her time, she's also had appearances on The Guardian, BBC, and more. Her experience has seen her cover console and PC games, along with gaming hardware, for over seven years, and for GamesRadar, she is in charge of reviews, best lists, and the overall running of the site and its staff. Her gaming passions lie with weird simulation games, big open-world RPGs, and beautifully crafted indies. Basically, she loves all games that aren't sports or fighting titles! 