Far Cry 6 system requirements revealed alongside PC-specific features

The Far Cry 6 system requirements have been revealed, and it looks like a trip to Yara won't set you back too much.

The PC specs appeared alongside a new trailer outlining PC-specific features for Far Cry 6, such as uncapped framerates, support for ultra-widescreen or multi-monitor setups, extensive customization options for both visuals and controls, and a built-in benchmarking tool so you can optimize your settings. There's also a look at some impressive accessibility tools - check it all out in the video below.

When it comes to specs, you'll need at least 60GB of hard drive space, and Ubisoft recommends an SSD over an HDD. The minimum you'll need to run Far Cry 6 on PC - at 1080p, 30 FPS, and with Raytracing off - is as follows:

CPU : AMD Ryzen 3 1200 3.1GHz or Intel i5-4460 3.2GHz

: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 3.1GHz or Intel i5-4460 3.2GHz GPU : AMD RX 460 4GB or Nvidia GTX 960 4GB

: AMD RX 460 4GB or Nvidia GTX 960 4GB RAM : 8GB (Dual-channel mode)

: 8GB (Dual-channel mode) Storage: 60GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

If you want to hit 60fps, you'll need an AMD Ryzen 5 3600X 3.8GHz or Intel i7-7700 3.6GHz CPU, an AMD RX VEGA64 8GB or Nvidia GTX 1080 8GB GPU, and 16GB of RAM. For raytracing at 1440p, you'll want 16GB of RAM, and 37GB extra storage space for optional HD textures, as well as an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 3.7GHz or Intel i5-10600 4.1GHz CPU and AMD RX 6900XT 16GB or Nvidia RTX 3070 8GB GPU.

Framerates are uncapped, but Ubisoft's top-end specs - for 4K, 30fps, with raytracing on - asks for the following:

CPU : AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 3.7GHz or Intel i7-10700k 3.8GHz

: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 3.7GHz or Intel i7-10700k 3.8GHz GPU : AMD RX 6800 16GB or Nvidia RTX 3080 10GB

: AMD RX 6800 16GB or Nvidia RTX 3080 10GB RAM : 16GB (Dual-channel mode)

: 16GB (Dual-channel mode) Storage: 60GB HDD (SSD Recommended) + 37GB for HD textures (optional)

At the very top end, that's not an insignificant ask, but it looks like most machines will be able to run Far Cry 6 at some level, and Ubisoft's trailer suggests there'll be plenty of back-end tinkering if you want to fine-tune your experience even further. Far Cry 6 isn't very far away now, as it's set to launch on October 7, giving you just over a month to make sure your rig is up to scratch.

Check out our Far Cry 6 preview for a rundown of everything you should expect from your upcoming trip to Yara.