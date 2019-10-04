Fallout Legacy collection confirmed for October 25, but only for the UK and Germany so far

Update: Fallout Legacy is official, as confirmed by the Bethesda UK Twitter account, though we're still waiting to see if the collection of previously released games will make it to North America. For now, Bethesda has only announced that Fallout Legacy will come to the UK and Germany on October 25, and only for PC (which makes sense, since Fallout and Fallout 2 never came to console). We'll keep an eye out to see if it's confirmed for any other regions - scroll on to see which games are included.

'Please stand by' for pre-order in the UK!A collection of #Fallout titles for PC featuring Fallout, Fallout 2, Fallout Tactics, Fallout 3 GOTY, Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, and Fallout 4 GOTY.This product will be released on 25th of October in Germany and the UK. pic.twitter.com/O4x28FLAhsOctober 4, 2019

Original story: It looks like Bethesda is preparing another collection of Fallout games, minus the mini nuke display case but with the latest single-player title in the post-apocalyptic RPG series. The Fallout Legacy Collection has been listed for sale on Amazon Germany with six games bundled together for €39.99 on PC, which converts to about $44 or £36. According to the listing - which can't be found on the US version - the collection will come out on October 25.

Here are the six games listed for inclusion in the Fallout Legacy Collection - all but the last of which were also available in the Fallout Anthology, which came out just before Fallout 4 .

Fallout

Fallout 2

Fallout Tactics

Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition

Fallout New Vegas: Ultimate Edition

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition

The last three include all of the major DLC for their respective games. The first three came out before DLC was a thing - we called them "expansion packs" back then. That makes the Fallout Legacy Collection quite a lot of game for the buck, though it still leaves out three of the Fallouts if you're the completionist type: Fallout Shelter , which is free-to-play on your phone right now, so no big deal; Fallout 76 , which - despite a rocky launch - has since rallied and is still too new to put in a big pack like this; and Fallout: Brotherhood of Steel, which was a middling action RPG from 2004 that history has mostly forgotten.

It'd be cool if Bethesda put Fallout: Brotherhood of Steel in there just for historical preservation purposes, but it probably didn't seem worth the effort and expenses. If you've never played the earlier Fallout games before, be forewarned that they're of a different, isometric and turn-based, era. They're still worth checking out though.

We'll have to wait and see whether this listing turns out to be legit, and if so, when it will be released outside of Germany. Looks like we won't have to wait too long to find out either way.