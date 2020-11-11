Fallout 76: Steel Dawn expansion launches next month for free

The Fallout 76: Steel Dawn expansion launches on PC, PS4, and Xbox One on December 1.

You can check out the gameplay reveal trailer for the Steel Dawn expansion just below. The new expansion is free for all Fallout 76 players at launch next month, and marks the first stage of the new Brotherhood of Steel questline to hit the MMO game, as the elite faction march into Appalachia for the first time.

In the trailer we finally get a look at Paladin Leila Rahmani, the leader of the Brotherhood of Steel faction venturing into Fallout 76. Rahmani has been dispatched by Elder Mason, the true leader of the Brotherhood of Steel, to reclaim Appalachia for the faction. If you're familiar with the Brotherhood of Steel from the mainline Fallout games, you know they're going to be a true force to be reckoned with in Fallout 76 next month.

Aside from new locations to explore in Steel Dawn, there's a ton of new item additions. You're going to come across new armor and weapons to craft, and there'll also be a new Vault for you to recover. Upon reclaiming this Vault for the forces of good, you'll be able to establish your own Shelter within it, separate from your regular Camp.

Additionally, Season 15 hits Fallout 76 on December 15. It introduces a new Score system, as well as "many additional improvements to the game," according to Bethesda, who aren't outlining any particulars about the improvements just yet.

