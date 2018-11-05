The Fallout 76 beta announces its final two slots

This is it: the final Fallout 76 beta sessions are this week so it's you last chance to play before release. We'd previous only a couple of slots left but no final word, not Bethesda have officially said, the next two are part of the "final final session schedule". And, now Bethesda is giving Fallout 76 beta players 3 beta keys to share with friends you can got a team together for a last hurrah.

Thank you to everyone who joined us this weekend on the #Fallout76 B.E.T.A. Our final session schedule is now available.See you Tuesday! pic.twitter.com/hCEt6c3I0iNovember 5, 2018

When are the Fallout 76 beta times?

There are currently only two slots left, unless Bethesda announce more so here are your last chances for the time being.

November 8 - 2pm - 8pm ET / 7pm - 2am GMT

What are the Fallout 76 beta PC requirements?

The Fallout 76 beta is coming to PC next week, and Bethesda has laid out two sets of specs for players: the bare minimum you'll need to play the beta as intended, and the recommended gear you'll need for a more ideal experience. These spec lists will probably be very similar to those for the final game, if not identical.

Fallout 76 beta minimum PC requirements

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit OS required)

Processor: Intel Core i7 4790 3.6 GHz/AMD Ryzen 3 1300X 3.5 GHz or equivalent

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 780 3GB/AMD Radeon R9 285 2GB or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 60 GB of free disk space

Fallout 76 beta recommended PC requirements

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 3.6 GHz / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X 3.5 GHz

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 970 4GB / AMD R9 290X 4GB

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 60 GB of free disk space

When will the Fallout 76 beta end?

As noted above, the beta isn't one long, uninterrupted session with a single start and end date. It will be a series of roughly four-to-eight hour sessions during "targeted time frames." Expect the sessions to continue from your platform's start date to a few days before Fallout 76's full launch on November 14.

Does the Fallout 76 beta have microtransactions?

You can earn Fallout 76's microtransaction currency, Atoms, while you play the beta. You won't be able to buy them until the game officially comes out. However you get Atoms, you can spend them on ways to cosmetically customize your character.

How much of the game will the Fallout 76 beta have?

According to the official FAQ, Bethesda plans for the Fallout 76 beta event to be the whole game. In other words, you'll be able to experience pretty much everything that will be available in the game at launch - though probably with more glitches and lag, because it's a beta.

Will my Fallout 76 beta progress carry into the full game?

Bethesda says it plans to save all players' progress from the beta and transfer it over into the full version of the game once it goes live. It's relatively uncommon for online games to roll progress over from the beta to the full version, so hopefully this works out.

How do I sign up for the Fallout 76 beta?

The only way to get guaranteed access to the Fallout 76 beta is to pre-order the game from a participating retailer. If you pre-order through your console's digital shop or Bethesda.net, you'll automatically be signed up for the beta. If you pre-order from a physical retailer, you'll need to head to this page on Bethesda.net , log in, and input the code you receive on your paper or email receipt to register.